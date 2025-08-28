Zimbabwe seals nuclear energy deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Centre for Education, Innovation, Research and Development (CEIRD) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to conduct a preliminary feasibility study on deploying small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in the country. The agreement includes assessing KHNP's Innovative Small Modular Reactor (i-SMR), training local nuclear experts, and sharing technical knowledge.KHNP president Hwang Joo-ho said the partnership would support Zimbabwe's energy diversification efforts. "Through this business agreement, we hope Zimbabwe will accelerate its energy diversification and find sustainable energy solutions through SMRs," he said, noting the collaboration also strengthens KHNP's presence in Africa.Zimbabwe currently depends on hydropower and thermal plants, whose output has been affected by climate change and ageing infrastructure. Authorities are exploring nuclear power to expand the energy mix and advance Vision 2030 goals, which emphasise science, technology, and industrialisation.The i-SMR, launched by KHNP at COP28 in Dubai in December 2023, is a 170 MWe pressurised water reactor designed to be built in half the time and at a third of the cost of conventional large-scale reactors. KHNP expects to finalise the design by year-end, with regulatory approval targeted for 2028.Established in 2020, CEIRD coordinates research across Zimbabwean universities, colleges, and industry, aiming to translate science and engineering education into practical innovations under the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 policy.