US moves Zimbabwean visa applications to Johannesburg

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans seeking U.S. immigrant visas will now have their applications processed at the U.S. Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, under new rules from the U.S. Department of State. Effective November 1, applicants must attend interviews in the consular district of their country of residence or, if requested, their country of nationality.The National Visa Center will automatically schedule Zimbabwean applicants in Johannesburg. While existing appointments will generally remain unchanged, applicants wishing to transfer their cases must submit requests through the National Visa Center rather than contacting consulates directly.Exceptions may be granted for humanitarian, medical, or foreign policy reasons. The new rules also apply to Diversity Visa applicants in the DV-2026 program year. Applicants are advised to check U.S. embassy and consulate websites for updates on services, operating status, and requirements.