Postponment of elections unconstitutional - NPP

News / Press Release

by Khulani David Ndhlovu, NPP National youth spokesperson

Revolutionary greetings dear comrades.There is no time for the citizens that give them hope than the elections. It is the time they all hope will precipitate upon them unadulterated change. Change that will transform the economy and create more employment opportunities. I am very informed that most Zimbabweans are zealously looking forward to the upcoming elections. It is their democratic right and they know that very well. They know that their future is in the balot box.These diabolitic talks and rumours of the postponment of the elections must be condemned and stopped because this postponment is uncostitutional. According to the Zimbabwean constitution, the troubled country must have elections after every 5 year. In this case it is this year (2018). Any attempt to postpone the elections is therefore, a violation of the constitution.The individuals from the opposition who are proposing the postponment of the elections are Zanu Pf servants in opposition outfit. They are the political Judas Iscariots whose appetite for fame and money is pushing them to sell the dreams of the Zimbabwean people. They can't advocate for the postponment without financial benefits.It is very clear that Zanu Pf has a lot of friends in the opposition who will do anything and everything to maintain its strange hold on power. Such comrades are evil elements not fit to be resident in opposition terrain.It is public knowledge that Zanu Pf has reached its shelf life. It might present itself as a recharged or rejuvinated political outfit, but the truth is, it is a ghost. A ghost can torment the living only for a while. Zanu Pf therefore, knows very well that it is at its lowest ebb and not ready for the elections. On the other hand, Mnangagwa knows that he is an illegitimate president who might lose his power in the balot box. He is at this moment a dangerous man who can do anything to stop the elections and maintain his hold on power.All those opposition parties and individuals who advocate for the postponment of the elections are nothing but the enemies of the people. They are selfish comrades who indulge in politics of the stomach.Postponment of the elections will mean an inclusive government. Thus, comrades who are petitioning the parliament to postpone the elections will obviously get kick backs from the junta. These kick backs might be lucrative positions in the inclusive government. Thus, truly battering the happiness of millions with a scented diabolic smile.The previous inclusive government was an expensive fiasco. Zanu Pf occupied most of the lucrative ministries so as to continue controlling the running of the country. Buying into the inclusive regime set up will only serve to weaken the opposition and give Zanu Pf enough time to re-member and regroup. The postponment is therefore, a Zanu Pf strategy to buy time and refurbish the party.I appeal to all opposition formations to reject the postponment of the elections. This rejection is premised on the fact that it is unconstitutional and a political fraud. It is the continued liquidation of the constitution and a premonition of the death of democracy.As NPP we reject this postponment on the basis that it undermines the constitution and the will of the people. There is no logic at all in postponing the upcoming elections. Let us stand up and say no to this satanic move meant to give the devil more time to strategise. We are not to be bandied like pawns in a rough game. 2018 ELECTIONS NDIZVO.Victory is certain, alluta continua.NPP National youth spokespersonKhulani David Ndhlovu