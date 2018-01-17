Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

MDC-T holds its first national standing committee meeting in 2018

by Obert Chaurura Gutu
17 Jan 2018 at 14:44hrs | Views
Acting MDC-T President Engineer Elias Mudzuri chaired the first meeting of the MDC national standing committee in 2018 at Harvest House on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.The meeting discussed various pertinent party and national issues. It was noted that the party remains solidly united behind the visionary leadership of President Morgan Tsvangirai who is presently out of the country on his routine medical check up. President Morgan Tsvangirai is our Presidential candidate for the 2018 Presidential elections.

The meeting also indicated its appreciation of the tremendous work that is being done by party cadres at various levels in the on -going biometric voter registration blitz. Acting President Mudzuri encouraged all party cadres to remain focused and united as we mobilize eligible Zimbabweans to go out and register as voters. The need to hold free, fair and credible harmonized elections in 2018 was emphasised. As such, the MDC would like the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC),to compile a credible national voters' roll in time for the 2018 elections. Amongst other important issues, it was also stressed that all election materials, including the ballot papers, must be procured in a transparent and credible manner that will enable all stakeholders to be satisfied with the level of transparency and accountability. More importantly, the meeting also resolved that there must be a clear and concise road map towards the holding of the harmonized elections this year. The MDC calls upon the government, in conjunction with ZEC, to provide clear timelines as to when the elections will be held this year. Our impeccable party intelligence has since gathered information to the effect that there are untoward and improper machinations that the Mnangagwa administration is currently pursuing in order to delay and/or postpone the holding of elections when they are due. The Zanu PF government is clearly aware that the MDC and its Alliance partners will romp to a resounding electoral victory in any free and fair election.

The MDC is also deeply concerned by the continued militarisation of villages around the country. We have got solid and incontrovertible evidence pointing to the fact that thousands of army officers in civilian attire have been deployed in the countryside for the purposes of carrying out clandestine political campaigns on behalf of Zanu PF. We demand the immediate and unconditional demilitarisation of all our villages and other communities. People shouldn't be forced to surrender their BVR serial numbers to village heads and Zanu PF officials. The secrecy and privacy of all voter registration information should be strictly observed and upheld.

We also demand that the 2018 elections should be SADC, AU and UN guaranteed. Basically, this means that the elections have to receive the seal of approval all from these very important organisations in order to ensure that they are free and fair and also that they will produce a credible result that reflects the true will of the people. In this respect, therefore, the MDC also calls upon the top commanders of the Zimbabwe National Defence Forces to unequivocally and publicly state that they will accept the outcome of free and fair elections regardless of whoever is going to win these elections.

Last but certainly not least, the MDC is also demanding that the public broadcaster, i.e. the Zimbabwe Broadcasting television station and all its four radio stations should be accessible to all political players in tandem with the dictates of the national constitution. Presently, ZBC TV and ZBC radio stations are the exclusive domain of the Zanu PF government and are, in fact, virtually closed to all opposition political players.

MDC : EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL
OBERT CHAURURA GUTU
MDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - OBERT CHAURURA GUTU

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3364 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12335 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 824 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2898 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days