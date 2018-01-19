Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

by ZCLDN
11 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN) applauds the initiative made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in joining the growing calls to fight drug misuse in Zimbabwe.

The President and the First Lady last Saturday held a meeting with over 500 school children from Harare where they urged them to desist from drug misuse but to prioritise and value their education.

Speaking to 500 school children from Harare at the State House, the two leaders informed the youths that education is power.
Mai Mnangagwa said she had started a campaign to interact with school children and advise them on the dangers of taking illicit drugs and alcohol.

"The biggest asset in life is education. Education is power. There are people with wealth, with properties, but all these materials can be stolen," President Mnangagwa told the students.

"Education can never be stolen from you. Be educated and competitive on the market. Strive to be at the top and everything will follow you because you have the knowledge."

He urged them to emulate how Maud Chifamba made history by enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe aged 14.  She became the first youngest person to enroll for studies at a university in Africa.

"I was so touched by the story of the young lady, Maud Chifamba, the background that she gave and where she is today; her inspirational story because it was a result of persistence, vision and focus," he said.

"She's now a qualified accountant and can go to the world market to compete with the best like those from Oxford, Harvard. All this is because she was focused. She believed that she could surmount the challenges she faced.

"If Maud had pursued drugs and other ills, she would not be where she is now. She spoke about some of her Grade 7 colleagues. They did not focus like she did and they are not competitive on the global market."

The President said his government was committed to creating opportunities for young people.

"As Government, we will do our best to provide a conducive environment for learning. This is the opportunity that you have so that tomorrow you can become professors or presidents.

Mai Mnangagwa said she would spread her engagements of meeting the youths in all other provinces across the country.

As ZCLDN, we welcome the gesture made by the President and the First Lady at a time when the scourge for drug and alcohol misuse in the country continues to rise.  Everyone should be involved in fighting the pandemic.
 
Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network

Harare,

Zimbabwe


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ZCLDN

Comments

Magrim and tyre on sale

On sale is shop display

On sale are rolex watches

4 roomed house on sale

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Iphone6 on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Range rover on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Drama enters race for monarch

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa must just halt the automobile deal for both Chiefs and Parliamentarians

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

EU Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zimbabwean immigrants united by the Greenbomber passport

5 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe cholera outbreak versus misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe releases shocking 6% unemployment rate stats

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mudzuri visits detained MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 2170 Views

ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

9 hrs ago | 1173 Views

PHOTOS: Youth pledge to shun political violence as hundreds register to vote in Epworth

10 hrs ago | 863 Views

Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

10 hrs ago | 11898 Views

EDiots in Davos

10 hrs ago | 4811 Views

Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

10 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Duped by fake SA embassy agent

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man steals from employer

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

We must always call it a coup

11 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

11 hrs ago | 2031 Views

The Mthwakazi Thought on Governance - Mthwakazi Forum with Mzelikahle

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

11 hrs ago | 5980 Views

Help Orphans live better lives…

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Former President not missed at all

13 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

13 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

14 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 9702 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

16 hrs ago | 2293 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

16 hrs ago | 3821 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

17 hrs ago | 3480 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

17 hrs ago | 3976 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

17 hrs ago | 2143 Views

White farmers fight eviction

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

17 hrs ago | 1594 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

17 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

17 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

17 hrs ago | 600 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 735 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days