ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

News / Press Release

by ZCLDN

The Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN) applauds the initiative made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in joining the growing calls to fight drug misuse in Zimbabwe.The President and the First Lady last Saturday held a meeting with over 500 school children from Harare where they urged them to desist from drug misuse but to prioritise and value their education.Speaking to 500 school children from Harare at the State House, the two leaders informed the youths that education is power.Mai Mnangagwa said she had started a campaign to interact with school children and advise them on the dangers of taking illicit drugs and alcohol."The biggest asset in life is education. Education is power. There are people with wealth, with properties, but all these materials can be stolen," President Mnangagwa told the students."Education can never be stolen from you. Be educated and competitive on the market. Strive to be at the top and everything will follow you because you have the knowledge."He urged them to emulate how Maud Chifamba made history by enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe aged 14. She became the first youngest person to enroll for studies at a university in Africa."I was so touched by the story of the young lady, Maud Chifamba, the background that she gave and where she is today; her inspirational story because it was a result of persistence, vision and focus," he said."She's now a qualified accountant and can go to the world market to compete with the best like those from Oxford, Harvard. All this is because she was focused. She believed that she could surmount the challenges she faced."If Maud had pursued drugs and other ills, she would not be where she is now. She spoke about some of her Grade 7 colleagues. They did not focus like she did and they are not competitive on the global market."The President said his government was committed to creating opportunities for young people."As Government, we will do our best to provide a conducive environment for learning. This is the opportunity that you have so that tomorrow you can become professors or presidents.Mai Mnangagwa said she would spread her engagements of meeting the youths in all other provinces across the country.As ZCLDN, we welcome the gesture made by the President and the First Lady at a time when the scourge for drug and alcohol misuse in the country continues to rise. Everyone should be involved in fighting the pandemic.Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug NetworkHarare,Zimbabwe