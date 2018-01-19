News / Press Release
Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

People's Rainbow Coalition, a Coalition of Progressive Political Opposition parties; headed by Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru as its Presidential Candidate, who is also President of National People's Party acknowledges and wellcomes the adoption of conclusions on Zimbabwe by Council of European Union in light of ongoing political transition of our beloved country. The adoption of such fundamental conclusions goes a long way in vindicating PRC's consistent and firmly stated position that the new Administration is a product of a Military Coup. It is an Administration that lacks both legitimacy and legality to lead and govern the People of Zimbabwe. Resultantly there can be no doubt that the country is in need of genuine political transition back to the imperatives of constitutionalism and the Rule of Law .
PRC hopes that Mnangagwa's Militarily backed Administration takes heed of the need to urgently return to the Rule of Law within the dictates of the Zimbabwean Constitution that amply captures the sancrosanct values of Civilian Rule. Intimidation and threatening of prospective voters by Zanu pf military commissariate must stop forth with should our country genuinely desire to be part of the family of nations. The use of military personel in the forthcoming elections does and will not in any way build confidence and promise of a progressive and democratic transition to prospective local, Regional and lnternational Partners In our quest as a country to rebuild a truly democratic Zimbabwe to every one who calls it home.
Its time that Mnangagwa's military Administration must start to walk the talk. Undemocratic practises of partisan and vote buying politics must be a culture of the non progressive past. Regrettably the buying of Motor vehicles for Chiefs on the eve elections coupled with economic suffering of the people clearly demonstrates a military regime that seeks to reinvent its self as a new Erra when it is just a perpetuation of a military Error.
The Adminstration needs to urgently heed the call for Electoral reforms. Our laws should be realigned to the supreme law of the land. ZBC should not continue to be a propaganda machinery for Zanu pf. Repressive pieces of legislation like Aippa and Posa have no place in a democratic society.
Clearly there is need for consensus building and inclusive participation of Zimbabweans by engaging Civil Sciety, Faith based Organisations, Students movements, labour movements and all political Actors. Our country is at a defining moment of history making. Our People' s destiny can never be a matter for Military Prescription.
Legitimacy and legality to govern can only be derived from a peaceful, inclusive and credible elections. It is imperative that local, Regional and International observers be invited to observe the 2018 watershed Elections before, during and after the actual voting itsself. Such process requires constructive engagement of all the relevant stake holders.
Confidence building in Economic Reforms that seek to promote Employment creation and Reindustrialisation and production reengineering desires a Goverment with capacity to account for the misappropriated 15 billion of diamond revenue. Use of threats of use of Military force against vendors does not give promise of a new Era.
There is need for the Military regime to bring closure to sad chapters of our Country like Gukurahundi, Operation Murambatsvina and 2008 associated political brutalities and disappearances. Promising to do democratic reforms is one thing but implementing same is something else. This is the typical case of the regime that indicates left while turning right.
PRC remains committed to the cause that Zimbabwe should urgently return to Civilian Rule through the able leadership of Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru. Selective application of law and factional arrest of perceived political enemies is never the eqivalence of fighting corruption. That alone demonstrates vindictiveness of the highest form. To that end PRC urges Zimbabweans to register to vote in their multitudes and ensure that Zanu pf is voted out in 2018 watershed elections .
#MotherZimbabwe for President 2018.
Advocate Gift Nyandoro
PRC Spokesperson
