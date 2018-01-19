Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Mnangagwa must live upto his promises - NPP

by Khulani David Ndhlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Revolutionary greetings comrades. Zimbabwe is labouring under the stigma of Mugabeism. Mugabe might have fallen, but his system is still in place. Mnangagwa is nothing less than a military man who idolises Mugabe. Perhaps his major sin is that of nak*d idolatory which is currently consigning the country back to the old Mugabe order. His minor sin is that of economising with the truth which has seen him talk right and walk left.

Perhaps let me draw parrarels between the crocodile and Mnangagwa. The crocodile is a very cunny raptile that survives by luring prey to its unforgiving jaws. Like a crocodile, he has a sharp vangefull passion hence we recently witnessed
his political enemies being lured to his jaws and punished harshly.

Ngwena is ruthless in its operations. It preys for anything with blood and ruthlessly kills and devours the prey. It kills both the young and old prey. This explains why in the Gugurahundi massacres his name appears in bold-red letters.

A croc has a hard skin that makes it unappealing to carnivores. This thick skin represents Mnangagwa's thick character which has  helped him survive criticism and poison. His G40 opponents attacked him left, right and centre, but he emerged a victor with the help of the army.

It is alleged that the heart of the crocodile is poisonous. Those who practice witchcraft are said to hunt for the heart day and night. Mnangagwa is a dangerous man, more lethal than the poisonous crocodile heart. His modus operandi from 1980 up to 2018, confirms  that he is a dangerous man. Perhaps surviving poison in Gwanda in 2017 can be ascribed to the croc's poisonous heart. A poisonous creature/creation is immune to poison.

Is Zimbabwe dealing with a crocodile in the person of Mnangagwa? If Mnangagwa precisely resembles a crocodile then Zimbabweans must run for their lives because the crocodile kills and is never faithful. Zimbabweans, don't take his promises seriously or else you will die disappointed.

The president on his accession to power asserted that the voice of the people is the voice of God. This was a serious commitment because God's voice is holy and must be honoured all the times. The people have asked for free and fair elections and he promised to give them just that. He recently pronounced that Zanu Pf and the opposition have a joint panel that is meant to ensure elections are free and fair. Contrary to his promise, it is alleged that Zanu Pf has unleashed soldiers to the rural areas to terrorise the opponents. This is a prelude to unfree and unfair elections, littered with intimidation and violence of the unspeakable order. This didn't come as a surprise because the crocodile is never faithfull.

Mnangangwa pronounced that he has signed the reconciliation act, where the  Gukurahundi affected communities will decide how the issue should be dealt with. He further promised that when the need arises that he appears before the commission, he will do so. One wonders whether Mnangagwa is genuine about the commission and its mandate or its just  cunny croc moves and tears? One further wonders who chose the panel team? How can the pepertrator chose his judiciary panel? Common sense tells me that the panel was supposed to be made up largely of the victims. As long as the panel is made of Mnangagwa faithfulls or disciples, then the whole system will be jeopardised.

Mnangagwa must stop using Gukurahundi as a political capital. He must stop using it as a platform for political blundishing or sloganeering. It is a fragile issue that has been ignored for far too long. If he is committed to reconciliation, then the Gukurahundi issue must me given the golden priority it deserves. Only a fair truth and reconciliation programme can heal the nation and mend the tribal gulf.

As NPP we therefore, urge the nation to make sure that Mnangagwa honour his promises. Since the word of the people is the word of God, he must therefore, honour the people's demands because they are holy. Some of the people's demands are: a fair truth and reconciliation Gukurahundi programme, electoral reforms, withdrawal of the soldiers from the villages,  non-patisan stance of the security forces ensured, free and fair ellections and peacefully handing over power in case Zanu Pf looses the elections.

Victory is certain, alluta continua .
NPP National youth spokesperson Khulani David Ndhlovu

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Khulani David Ndhlovu

Comments

Sliding doors on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Mazda mvp on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Home flowers on sale

Magrim and tyre on sale

Iphone6 on sale

Chev cruise on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu PF set for outright win,' predicts former Minister - clean 'dirty game' and cockiness will vaporise

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Cop dumps wife for sex worker

4 hrs ago | 1134 Views

$15 billion Marange diamonds looters should be arrested

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Coersion for voter reg slips: Zanu PF activists caught on camera

7 hrs ago | 1908 Views

MRP delegation visits Ntshamathe Primary School on fact finding mission

8 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Top US official meets Zimbabwe coup mastermind

8 hrs ago | 6272 Views

President Mnangagwa decentralisation is key to national development

9 hrs ago | 1348 Views

EU likely to lift 'ruinous' economic sanctions against Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Mnangagwa would accept election defeat

9 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Obert Mpofu must tell us how he got rich, says Mliswa

9 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Idle life can be such a yawning bore, Cdes

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Gukurahundi

10 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe elections by July 2018

10 hrs ago | 920 Views

Ex-Springbok coach in line to become the next coach of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: An Insight, An Idea with Emmerson Mnangagwa in Davos

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Grain millers donate to military

10 hrs ago | 355 Views

George Charamba should shut up on the missing $15 billion

10 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 832 Views

The $15bn diamond saga cannot be wished away

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

All change and no change

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Twine Phiri on the run

10 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Madzimai in sex work

10 hrs ago | 2189 Views

PSL season resumes on March 10

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

11 hrs ago | 518 Views

29 Matabeleland schools record 0% pass rate for Grade 7 exams

11 hrs ago | 1739 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa says Grace Mugabe misunderstood him

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Investors eager to come to Zimbabwe,' claims Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1393 Views

LISTEN: Zimbabwe has no leader - Prophecy

12 hrs ago | 6061 Views

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

13 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

13 hrs ago | 6326 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

13 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

13 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

13 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

13 hrs ago | 649 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3009 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

14 hrs ago | 678 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

15 hrs ago | 1416 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

15 hrs ago | 1445 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

15 hrs ago | 2124 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

15 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

15 hrs ago | 2279 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

15 hrs ago | 2696 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

16 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

16 hrs ago | 1060 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

16 hrs ago | 1826 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

16 hrs ago | 6586 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

16 hrs ago | 413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days