Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

by Obert Gutu
4 hrs ago | Views
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 23, 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that elections will be held before July this year. The MDC has always been prepared for these elections and in fact, ever since the last harmonised elections that were held in July, 2013,we have been oiling our party machinery to ensure that this year's elections will be a walk over for us ; the largest and most popular political party in Zimbabwe.

Whilst the Mnangagwa administration has been persistently stating that this year's elections will be free and fair, the situation that obtains on the ground points to a totally different scenario. For instance, in virtually all the country's rural areas, people have been forced to surrender the serial numbers of their biometric voter registration slips to their local village heads and Zanu PF officials. This has been a systematic campaign of psychological and emotional terror meant to instil fear in the rural electorate so that they are compelled to vote for Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections. This psychological terror campaign has now reached the cities because in certain parts of Highfield and Hopley in the capital city, Harare,Zanu PF officials have embarked on a door to door campaign forcing people to surrender the serial numbers of their voter registration slips. Needless to state, this reprehensible and unlawful practice can never be consistent with a desire to conduct a free and fair election. The MDC and other concerned stakeholders have since brought this terror campaign to the attention of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and we sincerely hope and trust that ZEC will do whatever it takes to make sure that all electoral malpractices are completely eliminated in time for the elections.

No rocket science is needed to ascertain that Zanu PF is smelling a humiliating and crushing electoral defeat in this year's harmonised elections and as such, the Mnangagwa administration is literally clutching at straws; desperately trying to unfairly tilt the electoral playing field in its favour. The MDC would like to call upon the gallant and heroic people of Zimbabwe to roundly reject and ignore these desperate shenanigans that the beleaguered Mnangagwa administration is resorting to. The people's vote is secret and indeed, the illegal practice of forcibly recording the serial numbers of voters' registration slips should be resisted by all lawful means necessary.

We are also aware of reports that soldiers in civilian attire have been deployed to all rural districts of Zimbabwe to campaign for the deeply unpopular and incorrigibly factionalised Zanu PF party. These soldiers are also embarking on clandestine operations meant to hoodwink the local people into believing that they are innocent members of non – governmental organisations who have been sent to drill boreholes in certain rural districts such as Nkayi South and Nkayi North. Traditional leaders are also being abused to make them operate as de facto Zanu PF political commissars in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The MDC has always respected traditional leaders and we have always held them in very high esteem. We would like to call upon Zanu PF to leave our traditional leaders alone so that they can continue to peacefully carry out their duties as the custodians of our cultural traditions and values.

We will continue to call for the opening up of the country's State –owned print and electronic media to all political players ; in tandem with the dictates of the supreme law of the land. As such, we expect Zimpapers and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation to immediately  stop to operate as if they are Zanu PF' sole and exclusive propaganda mouthpieces.

The MDC is definitely going to resoundingly win the forthcoming harmonised elections and we call upon all patriotic and eligible Zimbabweans who have not yet registered to vote to turn up and register to vote during the on – going biometric voter registration blitz. The people's victory is guaranteed.

MDC : EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL
OBERT CHAURURA GUTU
MDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - MDC-T
More on: #Zanu_PF, #ZEC, #MDC-T

Comments

Pajero on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

To rent is 3 bedroom house

For sale is vw golf

Iphone6 on sale

Sliding doors on sale

Tyre on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

35 mins ago | 484 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

38 mins ago | 444 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

58 mins ago | 511 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

58 mins ago | 421 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 876 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

3 hrs ago | 911 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

3 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 906 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4098 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 744 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days