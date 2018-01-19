A fair reconciliation panel must be made up of individuals independent of the government - NPP

News / Press Release

by Khulani David Ndhlovu

Revolutionary greetings comrade. Gukurahundi is a sensitive issue because it involved the butchering of thousands of innocent people. Since then, the regime has tried to conceal it and silence the history. It is therefore not surprising to note that there are worrying archival gaps on the history of Gukurahundi. Worse still, the available sholarly literature is also littered with disappointing gaps. The regime policed ceaselessly the archives and the production of the Gukurahundi body of litereture. However this is opportune time for the issue to be handled fairly to mend the tribal divisions emanating from the massacres.Mnangagwa appointed the reconciliation panel to attend to the Gukurahundi question. Since he is implicated in the massacres it could have made more sense for an independent organisation to be contracted to handle the issue. Pity, the coup president has chosen his puppets to handle the issue. The recomendations informed by the results will be biased and far shot of precipitating healing and reconciliation upon Zimbabwe.What is more worrying is the involvement of the Matebeleland chiefs who are on Zanu Pf payroll in the process who. Recently the chiefs received vehicles from the Zanu Pf led government.It is therefore unadulteratedly clear that the captured chiefs will please the employer. They have a Zanu Pf script to mimic and once they go off the script their names will be scrapped off Zanu Pf pay sheet. Their bread is buttered by Munangagwa hence they will do anything and everything to protect him. It is in this sense that i advocate for an independent body to run the reconciliation and peace project.At the World Economic Forum in Davos interview, Mnangagwa failed to acknowledge that more than 20 000 Ndebele people were killed in the Gukurahundi atrocities. His failure was informed by his quest to minise the extent of the massacres. Diminishing the extent and damage done by Gukurahundi attrocities is diabolic and denialist move.He further failed to apologise for the attrocities. This failure confirms that he doesnt view himself as a pepertrator. He most probably thinks Gukurahundi was a politically correct move. Gamatoxing the opponents is a holly act in Zanu Pf. Mnangagwa thus viewed Matebeleland people as bugs who desereved fumigation. This reason explains his refusal to apologise for the killings.As NPP we therefore submit that if Mnangagwa is serious about settling once and for all the Gukurahundi question, then he must have an independent organisation run the reconciliation programme. Involvement of perpetrators and his disciples in the reconciliation project will only serve to jeopardise the results of the findings. As a nation we need a lasting solution to the Gukurahundi question. It is either now or never.Victory is certain, alluta continua . NPP National youth spokesperson Khulani David Ndhlovu