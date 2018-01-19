'This is who we are' - Mujuru PRC

News / Press Release

by Advocate Gift Nyandoro

People's Rainbow Coalition, a Coalition of Opposition Political Parties led by Dr JTR Mujuru, also President of NPP notes with keen interest the the grand public relations exercise being done by the military Administration under the guise of Public officials' declaration of assets for promotion of good governance and accountability. PRC acknowledges that genuine intention to have declaration of assets for accountability and good governance by Public officials is a noble step which requires good will . Regrettably the purported declaration of assets by the military regime is highly misleading and misplaced to say the least.1. The directive has no known law or Act of parliament which backs its implementation and therefore it stands out as a good intention lacking the foundation of lawfulness . Clearly the regime has put the cart before the horse. Put simply the directive is not enforceable at law and hence an exercise in futility. That alone demonstrates a regime that lacks basic appreciation of constitutionalism and Rule of law . To that end the regime is simply window dressing good intentions that are devoid of implementation of any kind.We therefore urge Zimbabweans not to be deceived by acts which are clearly calculated to project saint leadership of a people that has dismally failed to account for the misappropriated us 15 billion dollars. It is a known principle of law that one can not put anything on nothing and expect it to stand, it will fall. Without the law to support such an intiative it remains a political gimmick by the regime. It is from the law that the intention of what constitute a movable and immovable asset is defined. Further it is from law that clarity of what constitutes the said declaration is defined. As things stand, its just a race in darkness by the regime.2. Secondly principles of natural justice demand that charity begins at home. The declaration ought to start with Mnangagwa, Soldier turned Vice President Chiwenga and Mohadi. That will make a case of seriousness on their part. The directive does not suggest to include the three at all. Nobody should be above the law. The three should be the first to lead by example unless if its a hidden ploy to target perceived political opponents.3. Thirdly the directive ought to be coupled with one's declaration of source of revenue against the background of assets acquired. That alone would be useful in making the declaration a sound process of good governance. This is important in circumatances of ill gotten wealth from sale of blood diamonds in DRC and unaccounted 15 billion dollars from diamond revenues. Its time for the regime to walk the talk.4. PRC also finds the period by which the declaration ought to be complied with very queer to say the least. It should not take one a period of more than a month in days to declare one s assets. Clearly the grace period is a warning for thieves, relatives and friends to fradulently remove the ill gotten wealth from their names through pseudo shelf companies registrations, trusts and donations. That alone demonstrates the criminal window dressing exercise by the regime; which is never well meaning. True government can only be a product of free and fair elections. PRC demands that soldiers should stay in barracks and politics be a domain of civilian population.Advocate Gift NyandoroPRC Spokesperson.