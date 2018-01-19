MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

News / Press Release

by Israel Dube

On behalf of MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela and MLO Supreme Council I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Mabhena family and Brethren In Christ Church for the untimely passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena.He will be remembered for his great sermons that touched and healed many souls. One of his memorable period is when he invited former President Robert Mugabe to Bulawayo Central Brethren In Christ Church in 1999. It is where the stone - hearted former president nearly confessed about Matabeleland genocide. He said it was "a moment of madness"Rest in peace Rev Ruben Mabhena!