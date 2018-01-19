Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

by Israel Dube
5 hrs ago | Views
On behalf of MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela and MLO Supreme Council I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to Mabhena family and Brethren In Christ Church for the untimely passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena.

He will be remembered for his great sermons that touched and healed many souls. One of his memorable period is when he invited former President Robert Mugabe to Bulawayo Central Brethren  In Christ Church in 1999. It is where the stone - hearted former president nearly confessed about Matabeleland genocide. He said it was "a moment of madness"

Rest in peace Rev Ruben Mabhena!



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - MLO

Comments

Neat student accommodation available

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

22 mins ago | 184 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

24 mins ago | 168 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

28 mins ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

34 mins ago | 304 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4290 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5118 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2161 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1306 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5427 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days