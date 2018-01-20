UZ renews Prof Nyagura's contract as Vice Chancellor

News / Press Release

by Dr N A Mutongoreni, Registrar and Secretary of the University Council

University of Zimbabwe

Extension of Appointment as Vice Chancellor: Professor Levi Martin Nyagura

The Chairman of the University of Zimbabwe Council, Ambassador B D Mothobi is pleased to announce the extension of appointment of Professor Levi Martin Nyagura as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe. The extension is for a period of two (2) years, with effect from 1 January 2018.Professor L M Nyagura holds a wealth of experience in higher education spanning over 40 years, almost half of them at the macro-level of administration at the University of Zimbabwe. Under his expert and diligent leadership, the University of Zimbabwe has registered exponential growth in infrastructure, ICT and international recognition.Professor Nyagura's reformation, internationalisation and modernization agenda has seen the University building more than a dozen lecture rooms, laboratories and refurbishment of residential and learning facilities without external funding. He has also guided the University through a metamorphosis characterised by robust curriculum reviews, introduction of new academic programmes, unfettered staff development and unparalleled growth in research capacity through intentional deployment of resources towards research and innovation.As the Chief Academic, Administrative and Disciplinary Officer of the University, Professor Nyagura has transformed the University into a tranquil citadel of intellectual enterprise.He has entrenched a work ethos deeply rooted in standards of excellence, a culture of service, efficiency, effectiveness and institutional relevance, culminating in the conferment of Centre of Excellence status for various units of the University.Through his leadership, the University has also facilitated the incubation and growth of several State universities in the country. His appointment to regional and international academic boards attest to his impeccable and illustrious career.Professor Levi M. Nyagura is recognized among his peers as an accomplished mathematician, administrator and mentor with a strong passion for national development and regional integration.We wish him well on this renewed mandate and demonstration of confidence in his leadership!!Dr N A MutongoreniRegistrar and Secretary of the University Council