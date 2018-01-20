Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

UZ renews Prof Nyagura's contract as Vice Chancellor

by Dr N A Mutongoreni, Registrar and Secretary of the University Council
3 hrs ago | Views
University of Zimbabwe

Extension of Appointment as Vice Chancellor: Professor Levi Martin Nyagura

The Chairman of the University of Zimbabwe Council, Ambassador B D Mothobi is pleased to announce the extension of appointment of Professor Levi Martin Nyagura as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe. The extension is for a period of two (2) years, with effect from 1 January 2018.

Professor L M Nyagura holds a wealth of experience in higher education spanning over 40 years, almost half of them at the macro-level of administration at the University of Zimbabwe. Under his expert and diligent leadership, the University of Zimbabwe has registered exponential growth in infrastructure, ICT and international recognition.

Professor Nyagura's reformation, internationalisation and modernization agenda has seen the University building more than a dozen lecture rooms, laboratories and refurbishment of residential and learning facilities without external funding. He has also guided the University through a metamorphosis characterised by robust curriculum reviews, introduction of new academic programmes, unfettered staff development and unparalleled growth in research capacity through intentional deployment of resources towards research and innovation.

As the Chief Academic, Administrative and Disciplinary Officer of the University, Professor Nyagura has transformed the University into a tranquil citadel of intellectual enterprise.

He has entrenched a work ethos deeply rooted in standards of excellence, a culture of service, efficiency, effectiveness and institutional relevance, culminating in the conferment of Centre of Excellence status for various units of the University.

Through his leadership, the University has also facilitated the incubation and growth of several State universities in the country. His appointment to regional and international academic boards attest to his impeccable and illustrious career.

Professor Levi M. Nyagura is recognized among his peers as an accomplished mathematician, administrator and mentor with a strong passion for national development and regional integration.

We wish him well on this renewed mandate and demonstration of confidence in his leadership!!

Dr N A Mutongoreni
Registrar and Secretary of the University Council

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Nomazulu Thata

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available

Elephant lounge suites


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland electorate be careful about evil intentions of Jonathan Moyo on social media

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

G40, Lacoste woes continue in Mash Central

4 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mujuru party says Mnangagwa rule is illegitimate

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Junior officers set dogs on Police Chief

8 hrs ago | 4131 Views

Mambare's Dembare future uncertain

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Soldier up for rape

8 hrs ago | 1517 Views

'Harare is not safe,' says Minister

10 hrs ago | 4066 Views

Police man steals 10 rifles

10 hrs ago | 2665 Views

'She's a gold digger!'

10 hrs ago | 2624 Views

Zanu-PF councillor demands voter registration serial numbers in Guruve

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Davos, off to Addis Abbaba

12 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims

12 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 7944 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

12 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

12 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

13 hrs ago | 2344 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

14 hrs ago | 6612 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

14 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

14 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

14 hrs ago | 3838 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

15 hrs ago | 10356 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4467 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 10512 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

16 hrs ago | 3112 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

16 hrs ago | 3104 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

16 hrs ago | 2860 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

16 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

16 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

16 hrs ago | 810 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

16 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

16 hrs ago | 946 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

17 hrs ago | 556 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

17 hrs ago | 1093 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

17 hrs ago | 850 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

17 hrs ago | 1042 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

17 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

18 hrs ago | 979 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

18 hrs ago | 1444 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

18 hrs ago | 4936 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

18 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

18 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

18 hrs ago | 9756 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

18 hrs ago | 6279 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

18 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

18 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

18 hrs ago | 4537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days