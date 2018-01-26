Latest News Editor's Choice


Itai Dzamara remembered in London

by Kingstone Jambawo
Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) in UK will be commentating Itai Dzamara's disappearance at this week's Wednesday Vigil - 31 January 2018.

This will be in solidarity with tomorrow's event to remember him - Tuesday 30 January 2017 - at Africa Unity Square at 4:30pm. The Dzamara family is calling on Zimbabwe citizens to assist in demanding answers from the New administration.

Itai Dzamara, a prominent critic of Robert Mugabe's government was abducted on 9 March 2015 after staging a lone demonstration at Africa Unity Square in Harare demanding that Mugabe to go. He was forced into an unmarked vehicle by suspected government agents from a local barbershop and has not been heard from since.

President Mnangagwa, who was the Minister of Justice at the time of Itai Dzamara's disappearance has called for national reconciliation but is yet to  address allegations of human rights violations at a time when he was a top official in Mugabe's government.

Come and join us - at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London- in solidarity with our fellow citizens in Zimbabwe and human rights activists to commemorate the 4th anniversary of the disappearance of a brave activist who dared to challenge Mugabe on our behalf.

Source - Kingstone Jambawo

Most Popular In 7 Days