Zimbabwean military rule comourflouged at Davos and Addis Ababa - NPP

by Khulani David Ndhlovu
Revolutionary greetings dear comrades. I have always asserted that a leopard will never change its spots. It can fool the prey, but for a while. Recently Dr Jethro William Mpofu on SABC news noted that the Devil aka Lucifer was a very atractive angel with a melodious voice hence a lot fell for his cunny tricks. He further warned Zimbabweans to beware of Lucific political figures in the Zimbabwean politics because they might be misled into thinking they are genuine angels of change. Jethro also referred to the Junta manupulating time, rushing the election to legitimise the coup. These are obvious moves of the illegitimate regime which time and scented smiles will never sanitise.

Mnangagwa has spent most of his presidential time flying all over the world trying to convince the investors to invest in Zimbabwe. He creates a pseudo-political climate in his attempt to lure investors. His presentation of a politically stable Zimbabwe is widely absurd and high sounding nonsense. Zimbabwe is far from being politically stable. The socio-political terrain is strewn with tribalism coupled with reign of terror by the junta.

Soldiers have been dispatched to the rural areas to terrorise opponents. Yesterday in Hwange, the soldiers beat and abused the villagers. These are characteristics of the junta.

Perhaps Mnangagwa should stop fooling the potential investors about political stability in Zimbabwe and focus on electoral reforms. The election will never be free and fair in the presence of the garrisons in the rural arreas and the repressive laws such as POSA.

Mnangagwa's failure to open up on the Gukurahundi massacres proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is not committed to reconciliation and nation building. More concerning is his assertion that the Gukurahundi figures were inflated. Thus, he is diminishing the extent of the attrocities and the value of human life. If he says the figures were inflated, that means he knows the exact figures hence he owes the victims the truth.

Charity begins at home. Mnangagwa must first fix the mess at home before considering attracting the investors with lies. Maybe he must resign as the president because he is illegitate, and a product of the coup. The international community must stop giving the junta attention because by so doing it is legitimising it. If the constitution is worth protecting, then the international community must condemn the coup with the contept it deserves.

As NPP, we submit that  Mnangagwa must first sort the problems at home before seeking investors. Fixing the problems at home will create an appealing climate for investment. On the other hand, perhaps he must resign because he rode on the army on his way to the high office. That makes him an illegitimate president, not worth the trust of all sane Zimbabweans. Soon the junta axe is going to fall on the opponents, hence the election wont be free and fair. The junta will never give up power that easy. It will fight tooth and nail to remain in power. As opposition, let us unite and compel the junta to reform the electoral system  for free and fair election. Only sound electoral reforms will create an environment ideal for free and fair election.

Victory is certain, alluta continua.

NPP National youth spokesperson
Khulani David Ndhlovu

Source - Khulani David Ndhlovu
Most Popular In 7 Days