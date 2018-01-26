Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

News / Press Release

by Khulani David Ndhlovu

Revolutionary greetings comrades. A lot of money has been syphoned from the state coffers by the those in power. Power in Zimbabwe is the most needed political capital for self-enrichment and self aggrandisement. Those in positions of authority have in many instances illegally enriched themselves with the taxpayers' money and the national resources. Africa is currently at cross roads as a result of colonial inheritance coupled with poor governance. However, true as it might be, a small portion of our problems are colonial inheritance, most of them rest squarely on the shoulders of our greedy and ill-tutored leaders. Their insantiable apetite to get rich very quick, has killed their concience, stripped them of humanity and transformed them into selfish animals in the mamalia kingdom.Greedy and selfish leaders have animalistic tendencies. They care less about others and more about themselves. They reduce the countries they preside into mere family businesses. This personalisation of their countries makes them feel entitled to the economies of their respective countries. Such leaders live in the past, in their own enclaves where political leadership is seen as a vehicle of making money. It is thus the noble duty of the electorate to compel corrupt and greedy leaders to unlearn this archiac school of thought. The electorate is more powerful than the military tankers that elevated Mnangagwa to the apex of Zimbabwean politics. Only when the voters are conscientised about this power the posses will they start using it to punish corrupt leaders. This can be done through the ballot box.The Zimbabwean economy can only be resuscitated by arresting corruption. Those guilty of corruption must be punished severly for their sins and their ill-gotten wealth confiscated. Mugabe, Mnangagwa, Chiwengwa, their disciples and bootylickers must be the first to declare their assets. They must lead by example in the declaration of assets process. Mnangagwa must therefore desist from acting the supervisor of this process. He must STOP talking right and walking left.The directive issued by Mnangagwa's government to all senior state employees to declare their assets must apply to him as well. He is not a breed apart or immune from asset declaration. The people of Zimbabwe have right to see to it that he declares his assets together with his family members. If we fail to hold him responsible, this whole process will end up being a damp squib. Before it becomes a fait accompli, let us push him to declare his assets.The declaration of assets by the senior state employees is a noble move. However, it has a lot of loop holes which the peple of Zimbabwe must seek to close. There are some senior government officials who use their family members and friends as their business fronts. Thus leaders such as Mugabe, Mnangagwa, Chiwengwa, Obert Mpofu etal, including their family members and friends must be investigated of ill-gotten wealth. We can not allow Mnangagwa to embark on populist policies to attract investors and win our votes. His populist policies must be rejected and condemned with the contempt they deserve. It is high time we teach our leaders to honour the voice of the people and practice good governance. Populist policies and slogans belong in the dust bins, they have no place in our modern politics.As NPP we therefore submit that Mnangagwa, Mugabe, Chiwengwa, Obert Mpofu etal, including their family members and friends must lead by example and declare their assets. For the process to be legit and fair, they must further allow investigations into their wealth. We reject being ruled by corrupt gangsters hence we advocate for a strict declaration of assets process that will see even those who wield power leading by example. Zimbabwe is for all who live in it, not a selected few. The national resources are for all the citizens regardless of their creed, political affiliation and ethnic extraction. Let us therefore work together to reclaim our stolen resources and refurbish our country.Victory is certain, alluta continuaNPP Natonal youth spokespersonKhulani David Ndhlovu