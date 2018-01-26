Latest News Editor's Choice


Hands off our President Mujuru - NPP Youths

by Khulani David Ndhlovu
9 hrs ago | Views
Revolutionary greetings comrades. Violence in politics is an act of evil committed by cowards and ill-tutored politicians. It is an act committed on those opponents who pose a threat to their strange and strong hold on power. Violence is perceived to be a means of victimising and  silencing opponents. However it is outdated and primitive, a relic of the feudal ages. Only those political formations who embrace medieval politics subscribe to violence.

NPP Secretary General, Gift Nyandoro some few minuted ago reported that NPP President Dr Joyce Mujuru has survived a brutal attack from a barrage of stones thrown to her by hired Zanu Pf youth at Chitubu shops today (1/02/2018). He was protected by NPP youth who stood the ground. Thank you NPP youth for protecting our President.

Violence is in Zanu Pf DNA and has been employed since 1980 to maintain their hold to power. The post coup violence by Zanu Pf only serves to confirm that Zimbabwe is a military state. Under such threats to peacefull campaigns, we can not expect free, fair and credible elections. Such acts of violence set the tone for the upcoming elections.

I reiterate that Mnangagwa is not different from Mugabe. He is instead the worst devil alive. It is therefore an unadultarated fact that the coup only brought a change of personalities at the helm and the continuation of the old system. It is the same old sytem that embraces violence as its defence mechanism. Mnangagwa rose to power through a coup hence he is an illegitimate president. The army thus, is an instrument in his hands that he can use willy nilly. He loves power so much that he can kill for it. Fond of speaking right and walking left, he is not worth our trust.

Mnangagwa has learnt nothing from the downfall of Mugabe that he engineered. The writting is clear on the wall that those who live by the sword shall die by the sword. One day the same  Zanu Pf youth with uncircumcised morals will be baying for his blood. The same army that elevated him to the highest position in Zimbabwean politics will violently dethrone him. The time is coming when the rowdy Zanu Pf youth together with the army shall want to drink the blood of their handlers. Violence breeds violence.

Whilst we are a peace loving party, we shall never be intimidated by Zanu Pf rowdy masculinity. Zanu Pf does not have monopoly on violence. If they continue using violence to intimidate us, we are going to return fire by fire.   Let the Zanu Pf thugs and their handlers be warned that we shall not seat down and watch them terrorise us, we will defend ouselves nail and tooth. Hands off our president you uncultured thugs and cannibals who find satisfaction in shedding blood.

NPP condems violence by any political formation or individuals with the contempt it deserves. We therefore urge Zanu Pf thugs to desist from the use of violence to intimidate the opposition. If this continues unchecked, we shall retain fire by fire. We shall use everything and anything we have to defend ourselves, our leaders and communities from violence perpetrated by the demonic church of Baal, Zanu Pf.

Oncemore, thank you NPP youth  for standing up your ground in protection of mother Zimbabwe, president Joyce Mujuru.

Victory is certain, alluta continua.NPP National Youth Spokesperson
Khulani David Ndhlovu

Source - Khulani David Ndhlovu
More on: #NPP, #Mujuru, #Mugabe

Comments

