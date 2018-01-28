King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

News / Press Release

by Jonathan Maphenduka

The King Lobhengula Royal House has finally come to a conclusion in regard to the heir of the Royal Throne. This communique comes as a follow up to the announcement that was made on 02 January 2018. The name of the prince, heir to the throne that was last held by King Nyamande I, is Peter Zwidekalanga Khumalo. Upon ascension to the Royal Throne, the King is dubbed King Nyamande Lobhengula II. There shall be an unveiling conference on the 17th of February 2018, where upon King Nyamande Lobhengula II shall be announced in person to the people, the nation of Mthwakazi.Peter Zwidekalanga Khumalo has royal lineage as follows: Mzilikazi Khumalo, father to Lobhengula Khumalo, father to Nyamande Khumalo, father to Sumpe Khumalo, father to Peter Zwidekalanga Khumalo. He also has royal lineage from the maternal side. Family trees are available to the public upon request.NOTE: King Nyamande I was born in 1873, three years after King Lobhengula's coronation. From among all his father's progeny, he was identified as successor by his father King Lobhengula before disappearance, and was coronated on 25 June 1896 at Entumbane. Nyamande I led the Umvukela owehloka elibomvu as a King in 1896. After the uprising, he was detained and restricted to the wild Bembesi forest. He later died in 1929, and is buried at Insuza. King Nyamande Lobhengula II is a direct descendent of King Nyamande I.Jonathan Maphendukacell: +263 772 332 404email: jkmaphenduka@gmail.com