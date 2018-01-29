Latest News Editor's Choice


Britain engages new Zimbabwe regime

by Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
The new British Africa minister, Harriett Baldwin, will have found her visit to Zimbabwe full of the promise of change – the latest being the decision announced by Air Chief Marshal (rtd) Perence Shiri, now Agriculture Minister, to give 99 year leases to white as well as black farmers.
 
Ms Baldwin will no doubt have been given a beaming welcome by Lieutenant General (rtd) Sibusiso Moyo, the new Foreign Minister, before her meeting with President Mnangagwa. She will have found a totally new face to Zanu PF, apart from the participation of the military. Gone is the bombastic aggression, replaced by an apparent eagerness to mend fences. 'Apparent' because Mnangagwa's recent comment that Mugabe 'never made any mistakes' must cause some doubt.
 
Comrade Mnangagwa had blindly followed his master for 40 years before the military coup and is now busy reversing all Mugabe's policies – and yet he maintains Mugabe should  was always right! It doesn't make sense.
 
Perhaps the Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist-Leninist) understands it. A passer-by hurled a copy of the Party's magazine Proletarian on the Vigil front table today. Its front page lead was 'Tribute to Comrade Robert Mugabe'. The article started: 'A sad end to an illustrious life in the service of the oppressed masses'. The party is not to be confused with the Communist Party of Great Britain, Communist Party of Britain (Marxist-Leninist), or Revolutionary Communist Party of Britain (Marxist-Leninist) - as many factions as the MDC!
 
Ndebeles might be particularly interested in the article's comment about Gukurahundi: 'Nkomo staged a rebellion in Matabeleland, which was rightly crushed by the government. Instead of blaming Mugabe for the resultant bloodshed, as the imperialist media and politicians alike have done, the blame should be firmly placed on the shoulders of those who staged that provocation.'

Source - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Most Popular In 7 Days