Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

by Luke Tamborinyoka
3 hrs ago | Views
There has been needless furore over my statement communicating President Tsvangirai's position that Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa is now the acting President.

For the record, I have been communicating the President's messages for almost a decade. He has entrusted me with the position of being his official spokesperson and he has shared with me many confidential matters; some for the press and some not for the press. That has been the nature of our relationship.

It must be noted that in September 2017, President Tsvangirai left an MDC Alliance workshop in Kadoma and went for treatment in South Africa. He left VP Khupe as acting President and we communicated the same. On 5 January 2018, the president appointed Vice President Hon. Enginer Elias Mudzuri as acting President and again I communicated the same to everyone. On the 7th of February 2018, he appointed Hon Chamisa as acting President. There is a pattern about these appointments because as of now all three of his deputies have acted in his absence.

I want to place it on record that I am the official spokesperson of the President and what I place on the market are his views as instructed personally by him. That position has not changed.

I also want to place it on record that there is a purported statement from the Office of the President that seeks to nullify what the President himself directed that I communicate. For the record, that letter is on a fraudulent letterhead with a scanned signature of the President, which signature is readily available online. The Office of the President has not released such a letterhead to anyone and the President, who is currently in SA, has not asked for it for him to place his purported letter. In short, the so-called letter is fraudulent and bogus.

Acting President Chamisa has already assumed his responsibilities, albeit in an acting capacity as directed by the President. He has addressed the parliamentary caucus and will be meeting provincial chairpersons this afternoon.

I wish to state that the stampede in the cockpit is needless and unnecessary. The President remains unwell but is stable. Our behavior and deportment in these trying moments for our President must enhance the towering brand of Morgan Tsvangirai and not seek to undermine it. Unfortunately, this needless stampede by political vultures is disrespectful of his wife and family as well as the towering edifice of brand Tsvangirai that has inspired Zimbabweans over the years.

I Thank You

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Comments

Residential stands on sale

Toyota hiace on sale

Northend house

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

Silver ring for sale

Gmb lodge

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Mint polo on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Photo sends chill in Mnangagwa's spine

20 mins ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn mining investment inflows

57 mins ago | 220 Views

Cops fail to arrest man on wanted list at Mnangagwa rally

1 hr ago | 967 Views

Commonwealth welcomes back The Gambia, Zimbabwe next

1 hr ago | 700 Views

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Teachers union condemns continued abuse of pupils and school buses

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1354 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

3 hrs ago | 1408 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Students to get loans

5 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

5 hrs ago | 8431 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

5 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

5 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

5 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 7735 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

8 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

9 hrs ago | 4432 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 3108 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

9 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

9 hrs ago | 3234 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

9 hrs ago | 825 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

9 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

9 hrs ago | 658 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

9 hrs ago | 1251 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

9 hrs ago | 773 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

9 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

9 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 788 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

9 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Madlela in death hoax

9 hrs ago | 823 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

9 hrs ago | 946 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

9 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

9 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days