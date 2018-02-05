Chamisa addresses Zvimba

News / Press Release

by Luke Tamborinyoka

Acting President Advocate Nelson Chamisa today addressed the Zvimba East district strucure and presented a summary of the party's policy programme to improve people's lives after the election.He said as the next leader of the country, President Morgan Tsvangirai had shown during the inclusive government his capacity to deliver positive change in people's lives. He said the party had prudent policies in all sectors of the economy and the country was only geared for growth after the next elections.Chamisa lauded the Mashonaland West provincial executive for implementing the consensus approach in candidate selection in line with the directive given by president Tsvangirai.Next week, the MDC acting President will meet minorities and engage other critical sectors ahead of the next election, including civic groups and women's organizations among others.Luke TamborinyokaPresidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications