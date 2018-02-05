Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

by MDC Alliance Policy and Research Committee
2 hrs ago | Views
During Robert Mugabe's last dance as a President, he appointed the worst Deputies in the History of the Country, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.

The two gentlemen took turns to mesmerise Zimbabwe with their political blunders but we in the MDC Alliance always stated that Mnangagwa took the crown as the chief clown between the two.

The man made shocking hallucinations which raised questions about his understanding of how modern economies function.

Unfortunately for Zimbabwe somehow the man fortuitously found himself at the helm of the state but has not graduated from the pool of mediocrity he has always been drowning in.

Addressing his supporters in Mashonaland Central yesterday, where thousands of school children were force marched to the event, Mnangagwa unashamedly lied.

"We have secured more than $3bn in foreign direct investment in just seven weeks. We want this country to move forward."

Sadly the public media ignored the truth revealed by the Financial Gazette that in fact the country had missed out on investment of around the same figure.

If Mnangagwa's lies are anything to go by, this would mean the economy has already reached a growth rate of over 21 percent in 2018, a fallacy even by the definition of Chinamasa's distorted projections.

When such kind of investment flows into a small economy like ours the change in the lives of people is visible, the President would not even need to announce.

Even at the peak of commodity boom around 2010, bonds advertised by most progressive countries like Zambia could not attract such kind of money, a thing Mnangagwa claims he did simply by setting his feet in Davos.

His government also sensationally announced another billion dollar agreement relating to a lithium deal.

About a month ago the same government announced a facility of over a billion which they claim had been extended by Afrexim Bank which turns out to ne an ongoing negotiation.

This kind of sensationalism reflects a clueless government which is however desperate to create an impression of delivery so as to earn support towards the next election.

However Zimbabweans have not forgotten that ZANUPF spin on achievements is all but a fallacy, remember, they have always misled the public announcing a series of empty accomplishments ranging from Sino-Mega deals, Dangote deals and the billion dollar Beitbridge-Chirundu highway which was launched amid pomp and funfare by Mugabe yet nothing has since happened.   

This appetite for fake news exposes Mnangagwa the old Deputy President In Mugabe who has not changed an inch and will never change.

He used to make these sensational claims the same way he is doing now.      

We remember his hallucinations around Zimbabwean banks seating on US$9 billion with no viable projects to fund. This is despite the fact that the Reserve bank then had released a report to the effect that only US$6 billion was in the banking sector.

We in the MDC Alliance argued then as we do now that a serious leader could at least get official figures from his subordinates at the RBZ before embarrassing himself and the country as a whole.

As if that wasn't enough he dreams on, in another day dream he hallucinated about his poor government creating 2,2 million jobs, we found this joke not so funny but rather sickening and an insult to the unemployed masses of Zimbabwe.

With Mugabe gone, and the economy chocking, this country needs serious leadership but alas political lunatics who are just but a useless burden on the national purse are at the helm.

This failure to break from the past must be met with an equal measure of responsibility by the citizen, the responsibility to influence leadership transformation and renewal. The next election is the most important one since 1980.

It is the only method to save our country from a permanent fudge status quo of straddling from one crisis to another, it is the way to stop the unpalatable suffering of our people.   

#MhunhuWeseKubasa #TogetherStronger
MDC Alliance Policy and Research Committee


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - MDC Alliance Policy and Research Committee

Comments

2 bedroom house to rent

Cotton tights for kids on sale

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Benz watch on sale

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

For sale is i phone6

For sale is town house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

12 mins ago | 151 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

25 mins ago | 202 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

28 mins ago | 273 Views

Tenant steals landlord

35 mins ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

40 mins ago | 102 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 988 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2407 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6322 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1405 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2073 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2928 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9387 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4639 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 563 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 871 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 829 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 498 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days