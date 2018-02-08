Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T to hold Extraordinary National Executive and Council meetings this Thursday

by Obert Chaurura Gutu
2 hrs ago
The National Standing Committee met today in the context of developments in the party. The meeting was held to bring order, sanity, traction and direction as the party builds momentum for victory in the upcoming 2018 elections.

The National Standing committee, chaired by Acting President Hon. Advocate Nelson Chamisa, resolved that there be an extraordinary National Executive Committee meeting at 10:00hrs on Thursday at Harvest House. This will be followed by the National Council at midday to resolve and deal with all the issues to do with party cohesion and hygiene.

The meeting was attended by 11 out of 15 National Standing Committee members.

Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson

Source - Obert Chaurura Gutu

Most Popular In 7 Days