Rest in peace Cde Tsvangirai - NPP

News / Press Release

by Khulani David Ndhlovu

Revolutionary greeting comrades. There is time for everything on this planet. There is time to gather and time to scatter, time to sow and time to reap and time to mourn and time to celebrate. All these times have their place in human life, at one time or the other.Time to mourn is the time i hate announcing and chronicling. It is that time which sink human beings into deep sorrow. It is painful time in human life that is sometimes made better by the gregarious nature of human beings. Good company tones down the pain in such critical moments.It is very sad to announced the death of honourable Morgan Tsvangirai who dedicated his life to the struggle for democratic change in Zimbabwe. He gave Zanu Pf sleepless nights hence the Zimbabwean community lost an icon.He is gone but not forgotten. History will always remind us of his good fight. His arrival in Zimbabwean political terrain was a game changer. He kept Zanu Pf on its toes since he appealed to men and women from all the walks of life. Those who valued democracy, saw in him a messiah sent to release them from Zanu Pf bondage.As NPP youth, we send our sincere condolences to the Tsvangirai family, friends and the party. We are with you in this darkest period of your lives. We pray for the Almighty to send his heavenly hosts to comfort the family and stregthen them through out this mourning period.Sith akuhlanga lungehlanga, kuhamba izinsizwa kusale abafanyana. Rest in internal peace dear comrade Morgan Tswangirai.Vistory is certain, alluta continua.NPP National Youth SpokespersonKhulani David Ndhlovu