Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai
MDC T Students Council is shocked at the death of our father, unifier, inspiration and Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai who passed on yesterday evening in South Africa.
He was 65.
Dr Tsvangirai, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He was an iconic leader of the struggle who fought a brave war for the democratization of the nation.
To the student community, Baba Edison was a father, leader and pure inspiration. To say he was a larger than life character would be an understatement. He will always be remembered as a great father and leader verified by his many works in the struggle.
According to S.C National Chairperson General Sarkozy, "He was our father, leader and icon who understood what is good for the student community and young people in general.
"When we toured colleges and Universities together, he highlighted his desire to young people safeguarding democratic values for the good of our motherland".
Memory Chitambo, National SG for Students' Council expressed that, "The passing away of our father, ldr, mentor , unifier and the President of Zimbabwe left us with a big question in our hearts.
"As MDC T Students' Council we believe in the principles our principal gave us. We are not afraid of what he taught us to do. We thank you Save Dziva guru. Rest in peace baba."
When it comes to action, our President was steadfast and he urged us not to fold our hands. He used to say "Mutambirwi gwinyawo".
Student community will forever cherish his quest to consult the general populace as displayed by his countrywide tour meeting students even when he was unwell.
President Morgan Tsvangirai was a person who was not self centred. He used to say, "We don't want to be a one generation movement", reinforcing his desire to pass reigns to younger generation.
Our President was a unifier, as Students we will keep on safeguarding what the Visionary leader has started. We will continue supporting an alliance of hope, an alliance of vigilance, an alliance positive action, an alliance for a brighter future, an alliance for active youth engagement which is the brainchild of Morgan Tsvangirai.
Cheers Chiutsi, S.C National Treasurer General assured, "We assure you Save the journey you started we are not going to betray, we are going to remain united as you taught us."
While the Deputy Organising Secretary of the S.C Netsai Marova said," My last remarks Are that, The best tribute is to finish what Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai had started. #StruggleContinues".
Dzidzai Tshuma National Deputy Secretary General for Students' Council also send her condolences message saying, "Save will never be forgotten,he was a father to the party,to the nation and just like he was to his own.He was a man who stood and spoke for the voiceless without fear or hesitation.
"My President ,my pride you will never be forgotten ,we will leave on the legacy unshakeable legacy you left,Go well Save ,Rest in eternal peace,lala ngokuthula,zororai murugare."
President Morgan Tsvangirai's death is a serious loss to the student community, MDC T family and Zimbabwe as a whole .
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. R.I.P
MDC-T Students' Council National Spokesperson
Fanuel Chinowaita
