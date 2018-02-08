ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

News / Press Release

by Farai Mbira, ZUNDE President

Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE) learns with deep sorrow the untimely death of the MDC-T President and former Prime minister Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai. We will miss his huge presence that had made fighting for the dismantling of Zanu PF evil dictatorship much nobler. MT or Save, as we lovingly called him, will be missed by us all who are fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe.It is not disputable that Tsvangirai became the embodiment of our aspirations for freedom. It did not surprise me when even Chiwenga, a freedom fighter, had his senses back and acknowledged that Tsvangirai was a hero. Indeed Tsvangirai was unique; he fought for freedom and finished well.Though wounded by Mugabe regime, especially by the current illegal military junta, Morgan Tsvangirai soldiered on. Though retarded by failing health, he soldiered on encouraged us to register and vote out the current military junta.This man was a legend and a brand. He was a brand that little men rode on and appeared big.At the end of his life he could say "I finished the race, I fought a good fight". He started well and ended well. Morgan Tsvangirai is unlike people like Mugabe who are a walking contradiction. Mugabe, Mugabe spent the greater part of his youth fighting oppression but spent the greater end of his life perfecting it.To MDC-T we humbly suggest that they respect Morgan Tsvangirai by setting aside power differences and focus on what Tsvangirai would have wanted. The powers be at MDC-T must respect their leader and restore his legacy, not by succeeding him but more importantly by fighting, from whatever position, to realise his dream.As someone who closely worked with him in attempts to unite the opposition I can safely say Morgan Tsvangirai would have wanted the entire opposition to fight from one corner. He tirelessly wanted it so but was opposed not only by opponents but, sadly at times, by some of his own. What he impressed on me was his intelligent simplicity, humbleness and love for Zimbabwe. Some used guns to free Zimbabwe but Tsvangirai offered his precious heart. For that Morgan Tsvangirai is more than a hero and he deserves to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.To vachinjanja who gave us this man, we thank you for the son and national hero Morgan Richard Tsvangirai Chikara cheZanu. Isu vana Sinyoro tinodada nemi. Thank you MDC-T family; you natured this brave man. Our prayers are with you Elizabeth, you took care of this man your husband and national hero.RespectfullyFarai MbiraZUNDE President.