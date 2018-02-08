Latest News Editor's Choice


1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

by Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Co-Secretary for Information and Publicity
The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) takes this opportunity to thank individuals and representatives of organizations who graced its 10th February 2018 Matebelel "Gukurahundi" Genocide Demo outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the United Kingdom. We thank their enduring and indefatigable spirit to come out and join the Demo under very wet and cold conditions on the very day. These organizations include Mthwakazi Solidarity-UK, Mthwakazi National Party, Zapu, Yes We can and others.

The supreme organ of our glorious 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM), the International Restoration Board, once more declares the past Demo a huge success. One thousand five hundred (1 500) leaflets were distributed on the day about the Genocide and about the organisation and what it stands for. Many passers-by came to the Demo site, asked questions about the Matebele Genocide and were favoured with comprehensive answers.

The stage is set for another demo end of March/beginning of April outside the Zimbabwe embassy in the UK before a 12th May 2018 scheduled Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide Diaspora Conference. We will be releasing a date for the next Demo soon and all Human Rights Defenders and Lovers are invited to the Demo.

Meanwhile we have received news that the United Kingdom government has made an agreement with the Zimbabwe government to deport our people from safety to go and face the wrath of the regime in Harare.

The 1893 MHRRM is totally against forced removals and deportations of our people to face persecution at the hands of the regime in Harare. Our people have a right to refugee status and protection from a regime that has been harming them since 1983. We once more call upon our people to come out in huge numbers for the next Demo to send a message to the UK government that it is taking a "Genocidal" and "~Gukurahundist"and persecutory policy against our people instead of defending their rights and protecting them from harm from the Harare government.

We therefore, as an organisation, say "No to forced removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims in the UK". We urge the UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and the UK government to rethink this policy. Rewarding impunity of human rights violations to the regime and then sending the victims of genocide to the very government that is being rewarded in terms of impunity, plays into wilful blindness in human rights violations in that country.

Released by the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Department of Information and Publicity

Source - Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Co-Secretary for Information and Publicity

Most Popular In 7 Days