CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

News / Press Release

by Dr Dumiso Dabengwa and Elton Mangoma

Zimbabwe woke up to the sad news of the passing on of one of its post independent gallant sons in Johannesburg, South Africa.On behalf of all in CODE (Coalition of Democrats) in Zimbabwe, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai family, MDC-T and the People of Zimbabwe on the untimely and shocking earthly departure of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.CODE mourns and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable democrat who devoted his life to fight for the betterment of each and every Zimbabwean.The work of Dr. Tsvangirai stands as a testament to the power of political collectiveness, proof that people of Zimbabwe should come together and continue to fight for democracy in Zimbabwe and make a difference in this nation.Dr Tsvangirai's tireless efforts to free Zimbabweans from the yolks of ZANU PF earned him not only heroism, but the respect of millions of Zimbabweans who were inspired by his commitment to democracy, the eradication of poverty and civic engagement.His legacy will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit for democracy.Therefore, as Zimbabweans, we must not tire, we must not give up, and we must persist in democratising Zimbabwe. SAVE fought his warRest in Peace SaveA new dispensation is possibleCODE OUR KEYDr Dumiso Dabengwa - CODE ChairpersonElton Mangoma - Presidential Candidate