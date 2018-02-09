We salute you son of the soil - Mujuru mourns Tsvangirai

News / Press Release

by Dr JTR Mujuru

National People ' s Party receives the news of the untimely passing on of Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai at a Journesburg Hospital with deep pain and shock. The sad news has come at a time when the nation hoped that Save would recover from his fight against cancer of the colon well in time to resume the democratic struggle of progressive opposition forces in finishing the journey he started 18 years ago; aimed at completely dismantling the oppressive and dictatorial regime of Zanu pf.The history of Zimbabwe can not be fully written post independence without mentioning the heroic and brave deeds of Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai in fighting for the democratisation of our beloved Zimbabwe under his able leadership of MDC-T. If truth be told, Save's deeds are a living example of a life that deserves to be laid to rest amongst the heroes of our country at the National Heroes Acre .As NPP, we join the nation in mourning a true Son of the soil who sacrificed selflessly for the greater democratic good of our country.We ask the lord to give courage, strength and comfort to Mrs Elizabeth Tsvangirai and his family from the realisation that their loss is also our collective loss. We pray if Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai's soul could rest in eternal peace.'We salute you son of the soil. You fought your excellent battle for the good of mankind. Your name shall forever remain written in the annals of Zimbabwe's struggle for democracy.'Go well Save .Dr JTR MujuruNational People' s Party President.