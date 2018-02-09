Latest News Editor's Choice


Not awarding Tsvangirai a hero's status is a great omission

by Khulani David Ndhlovu
5 hrs ago
Revolutionary greetings dear comrades. I reiterate that Zimbabwe is for all who live in it, not for a selected few Zanu members and their  disciples. All Zimbabweans must be afforded the opportunity for equal admissibility before public offices. No citizen is a breed apart hence the democratic principle of equality before the law must reign supreme in our esteemed land.

Zimbabwe does not belong only to those Zanu Pf members who fought in the liberation struggle, but to all who live in it. Therefore, the heroic deeds by any citizen from  any political party, tribe, religion and province must be noted and rewarded. Heroes acre has since become an exclusively Zanu Pf cemetry. Perhaps there is a need to change its name to Zanu Pf cemetry. It has degenerated into a cemetry for thieves, warlords, gangsters, rapists and devils. This is hypocrisy and  moral degeneration of the stinking order.

Comrade Morgan Tsvangirai has been only afforded a state assisted funeral. He was denied the hero's status he deserves and the heavens know this. If fearless political figures who fought ceaselessly for democracy such as Morgan Tsvangira are denied the hero's status, what is the heroes acre for? It is unadulteratedly clear that Morgan's sin is that of belonging to the opposition. Is it a sin to belong to the opposition political formations?

Mnangagwa concurs that Tsvangirai shaped the political discourse in Zimbabwe for all the time he was in politics. He further pronounced that he was a Prime Minister for five years hence he deserves a befitting send off. Tsvangirai deserves more that an honourable send off. He deserves a hero's status and heroes acres is precisely for people like him. If Tsvangirai is not a national hero, then who are our national heroes?

Every Zimbabwean who has played an imperishable role in her development must be awarded the hero's status. As NPP we unequivocally advocate for the establishment of an independent body to decide on the status of our fallen great citizens.  The diabolic Zanu Pf politiburo is too biased and unfit to independently decide on the hero's status of our fallen stars. We also condemn the act of denying Tsvangirai the hero's atatus by Mnangagwa as a great ommision and commision. Mnangagwa just like his mentor and political god father, Robert Mugabe is committed to punishing opposition heroes and consigning them to junk status. We therefore urge him to STOP IT and not allow the dirty spirit of hatred and revange cloud his judgent.

Tsvangirai is our hero and  his heroic acts shall linger forever in the memory of Zimbabweans who value constitutionalism and democracy. We do not need Zanu Pf to validate his status. Perhaps  it is a great honour and a blessing in disguise for him to be denied the hero's status. The thieves and warlords therein the heroes acre were going to steal his golden crown given to him by God Himself. Heroes acres is most probably unfit for for a great advocate for democracy and constitutionalism like him. We salute Morgan Tsvangirai for dedicating his life for democratic change in Zimbabwe. You are like the biblical Moses who led the children of Israel to the promised land, yet he failed to get there. You are like the great Martin Luther King jnr who who fought for a just and equal society, yet he did not live to experience that. On his last day King jnr gave an emotionally charged speech which became the epitome of black oratory. After years of leading the civil rights movement, he prnounced that: "I have been to the mountain top and i have seen the promised land. I might not get there with you..." We suspect that these were your glorious parting words for you have played your part and  paid the dues.

Comrade Tsvangirai you have fought a good and noble battle, it is therefore your time to rest in peace. Individual and collective memory will always celebrate your life for as long as memory lives. You might have departed from this earth, but you are alive in memory and you shall live on until the second advent of the King of Glory. Rest in eternal peace our esteemed hero.

Victory is certain, alluta continua.NPP National Youth Spokesperson
Khulani David Ndhlovu

Source - Khulani David Ndhlovu
