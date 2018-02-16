Latest News Editor's Choice


Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

by Khulani David Ndhlovu
by Khulani David Ndhlovu
Revolutionary greetings dear comrades. In African patriarchal societies women are viewed as instruments production and reproduction. They are treated as assistants to their male counterparts. Politics is perceived as a domain beyond the reach of women. It is is treated as a masculine sphere not fit for any feminine figures. One wonders where is the place of women in Zimbabwean politics?

Optimistic predictions that women's active participation in politics signals a demise of inequalities between the sexes are premature.  Women's active participation in male dominated space; politics, represents a quest for equality by women and a challenge to the domination of men in politics. Politics has become a powerful  arena for the contestation of male superiority by women. It has become a fundamental socio-political space of struggle over basic social conceptions of masculinity and femininity. Conservative men in some progressive societies who are scared of social feminisation are however still opposing change by criticising women's participation in politics hence female bodies have become a contested ideological terrain.

Politics in Zimbabwe and Africa in general is gendered. However what is interesting is that women have started to rise up in a bid to claim their position in politics.
If there is a female candidate that Zanu Pf is scared of, it is non other than Cde Joice Mujuru. Her name sends cold through the spinal cord of Zanu Pf. They tremble and shiver when her name is mentioned. This is so because they know her capabilities. In the absence of Morgan Tswangirai, Mujuru is the most capable opposition candidate to lead any opposition coalitiation. She has wisdom born of experience and sober insight of Zanu Pf system.

I therefore unapologetically assert that if the opposition is committed to successfully wrestling political hegemony from Zanu Pf, it must consider forming a strong coaliation. It must further consider Mujuru to lead the coaliation. I am of the belief that she has the support of the international community coupled with that of those Zimbabweans who want Zanu Pf dethroned.

The performances of women in politics have always lagged behind those of males not because of biology, but because of lack of opportunities. Now is the time for Women in Zimbabwe to support their own, Cde Mujuru. She has all the attributes of a great leader. Her rich and attractive political CV makes her ideal to lead the coalition that can unseat Zanu Pf from power. Looking at honourable Chamisa, Ncube and Biti , I see no one capable of uniting the opposition alliance. I am not trying to deminish them but the reality on the ground speaks of a broken party whose homegeneity is hanginging on the balances. If these leaders can not unite MDC-T, how then can they unite the opposition parties to form an alliance? If they defy the constitution willy nilly, what asuarence is there that they will respect the alliance terms and conditions? Dear Zimbabweans we are doomed if we allow such machiavellian politicians to lead us in the upcoming elections. My dear comrade, Chamisa mirrors Mugabe and it is not far fetched to point out that he subscribes to Mugabeism. If we allow such constitutional delinquents to lead the opposition coalition, we are doomed. We might as well ask the dethroned Mugabe to lead us because the Chamisas are the Mugabes of our opposition politics.

Dear comrades, As NPP youth we present to you Mujuru's name as a golden option for the opposition coalition leadership. Zimbabwe is ripe and ready for female leadership. We live in a global village that also celebrates the capabilities and achievements of a girl child. Let us therefore throw our weight behind Mujuru's candidature, not only because she is a woman, but also because  of her bold political credentials. NPP and PRC are wholly behind her candidature and we hope the futuristic and honest Zimbabweans will also support her to lead any other opposition coaliation that may be born in the very near future.

Vistory is certain, alluta continua.

NPP National Youth Spokesperson
Khulani David Ndhlovu

Source - Khulani David Ndhlovu

