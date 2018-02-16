Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Mujuru in Buhera

by Advocate Gift Nyandoro
11 hrs ago | Views
National  People's Party (NPP)  President and PRC Presidential Candidate, Dr JTR Mujuru joined thousands of mourners yesterday the  20th of February 2018 at Humanikwa village in Buhera  in order to pay her farewell respect during the burial of the  democratic icon, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai . Indeed the Son of Soil got a befitting sent off from the diverse political divide.

In her farewell eulogy Dr JTR Mujuru  went down the  historical lane when she had a joint public demonstration and  political  rally against the regime with the Late Dr Morgan Richard  Tsvangirai in Gweru. She also touched on the Memorandum of understanding  signed between NPP and Mdct and subsequent negotiations which followed but could not be concluded since the late  Democratic icon was not feeling well. Dr JTR Mujuru  reminded the mourners that the said engagements with the late Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai showed that he believed in the progressive coming together  of opposition political parties in fighting the ZANU pf regime. To that end Dr JTR Mujuru emphasized on the need for Zimbabwean opposition political parties to come together and confront the regime in 2018  watershed elections as a united front. The a foregoing constitute the totality of Dr Mujuru' s eulogy at the funeral of the late democratic icon.

Unfortunately Dr JTR Mujuru's farewell eulogy has been deliberately distorted by pseudo social media messengers of political  falsehoods to the effect that Dr JTR Mujuru made a comical u-turn by joining MDC alliance at the funeral.  Such mischievous falsehoods demonstrate how the regime is committed in ensuring that a grand coalition of like minds should not succeed. In any event coalitions are& a product of negotiation process and hence are not pronounced at funerals.
Secondly, a false and fictitious Twitter handle with the image of Dr JTR Mujuru is also doing rounds in social media imputing a false eulogy from her which she never said at the funeral. Dr Mujuru has no desire to be dragged into the internal succession matrix of MDC T. She believes that MDC T has leadership with sufficient depth and experience to decisively deal with the party's internal process and that does not require outside interferences.

We therefore  urge Zimbabweans to disregard the false circulations and Twitter handles  in social media which suggests the involvement of Dr JTR Mujuru in Mdct succession processes and mislead the world that Dr JTR Mujuru joined MDC Alliance at the funeral of Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. Such mischief should never and shall never destroy Zimbabweans' will in that Opposition Political parties should join forces in confronting the regime. Put simply those who were present at the funeral knows the truth of what Mother Zimbabwe said.

May the soul of son of the soil Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai rest in eternal peace.

Together we can make another Great Zimbabwe possible.

Advocate Gift Nyandoro
Secretary General (National People's Party)

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Advocate Gift Nyandoro
More on: #Mujuru, #NPP, #Buhera

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

For sale is sofa

House for sale

Mini stereo system on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Nissan gloria on sale

Smart phones deals


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PRC condemns all forms of violence

17 mins ago | 33 Views

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

2 hrs ago | 1055 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

5 hrs ago | 1016 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

6 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

6 hrs ago | 4873 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

6 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

6 hrs ago | 1649 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

6 hrs ago | 4343 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

7 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Billy Graham dies

8 hrs ago | 1857 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1702 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 3660 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6231 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

9 hrs ago | 3392 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

10 hrs ago | 13763 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

10 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

10 hrs ago | 1383 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

10 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

10 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

11 hrs ago | 7167 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

11 hrs ago | 1999 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

13 hrs ago | 1981 Views

MDC-Thugs

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

14 hrs ago | 6923 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

14 hrs ago | 7682 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

14 hrs ago | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days