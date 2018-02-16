Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

by Luke Tamborinyoka
14 hrs ago | Views
Luke Tamborinyoka, MDC-T Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
The Acting President Hon. Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the standing committee, national executive, national council and the party leadership at various levels would like to thank the multitudes of Zimbabweans who turned in their huge numbers at Humanikwa village in Buhera yesterday to give our iconic leader, Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai, a befitting send-off.

Yesterday, Buhera saw an unprecedented bumper crowd of mourners that has ever converged at a funeral in Zimbabwe since independence; the first mammoth crowd of voluntary mourners ever to turn up at the burial of a national hero.

We thank Africa and the rest of the global community whose diplomats also turned up in their huge numbers to pay their last respects to our iconic leader, president Tsvangirai.

Acting President Chamisa and the party leadership also laud the multitude of political parties, including Zanu PF, who came to Buhera to pay their condolences to the Tsvangirai family and the party. In the same vein, we also pay tribute to the principals of the MDC Alliance who joined us in giving a befitting send-off to this undisputed national hero of Zimbabwe.
 
Thank you Zimbabwe for making a clear and unequivocal statement that underlined the hero status of our dear departed leader.

Thank you Zimbabwe for the huge turn out that affirms your unstinting faith and support in what our leader believed in and the democratic struggle that he executed for an eventful life of 30 years.

The diverse crowd that turned up in Buhera speaks to the inclusive nature of the politics that president Tsvangirai prosecuted during his lifetime. The diverse crowd underlines his values and his vision of an inclusive and tolerant society in which our diversity is regarded as strength and not a weakness.

Once again, thank you Zimbabwe.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Comments

Xtrail on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Mini stereo system on sale

Hisense fridge on sale

Jewellery on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Leather belts on sale

1 room cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Machete wielding suspect shot dead by police

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai's current situation should be a concern to all women!

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

PRC condemns all forms of violence

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

5 hrs ago | 1381 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

8 hrs ago | 1140 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

9 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

9 hrs ago | 5176 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

9 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

9 hrs ago | 1782 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

9 hrs ago | 4824 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3603 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

10 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

10 hrs ago | 742 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

10 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

10 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

10 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Billy Graham dies

11 hrs ago | 1921 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

11 hrs ago | 1831 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

11 hrs ago | 3861 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 6615 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

12 hrs ago | 3557 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

13 hrs ago | 14784 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

13 hrs ago | 1413 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

13 hrs ago | 3373 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

13 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

13 hrs ago | 298 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

14 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

14 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

14 hrs ago | 525 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

14 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

14 hrs ago | 7446 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

15 hrs ago | 2057 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

16 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

16 hrs ago | 2004 Views

MDC-Thugs

16 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

17 hrs ago | 7201 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

17 hrs ago | 8164 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

17 hrs ago | 196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days