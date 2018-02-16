Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

News / Press Release

by Luke Tamborinyoka

The Acting President Hon. Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the standing committee, national executive, national council and the party leadership at various levels would like to thank the multitudes of Zimbabweans who turned in their huge numbers at Humanikwa village in Buhera yesterday to give our iconic leader, Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai, a befitting send-off.Yesterday, Buhera saw an unprecedented bumper crowd of mourners that has ever converged at a funeral in Zimbabwe since independence; the first mammoth crowd of voluntary mourners ever to turn up at the burial of a national hero.We thank Africa and the rest of the global community whose diplomats also turned up in their huge numbers to pay their last respects to our iconic leader, president Tsvangirai.Acting President Chamisa and the party leadership also laud the multitude of political parties, including Zanu PF, who came to Buhera to pay their condolences to the Tsvangirai family and the party. In the same vein, we also pay tribute to the principals of the MDC Alliance who joined us in giving a befitting send-off to this undisputed national hero of Zimbabwe.Thank you Zimbabwe for making a clear and unequivocal statement that underlined the hero status of our dear departed leader.Thank you Zimbabwe for the huge turn out that affirms your unstinting faith and support in what our leader believed in and the democratic struggle that he executed for an eventful life of 30 years.The diverse crowd that turned up in Buhera speaks to the inclusive nature of the politics that president Tsvangirai prosecuted during his lifetime. The diverse crowd underlines his values and his vision of an inclusive and tolerant society in which our diversity is regarded as strength and not a weakness.Once again, thank you Zimbabwe.Luke TamborinyokaPresidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications