Happy national youth day comrades

News / Press Release

by NPP National Youth

Revolutionary greetings comrades. The revolution will never be complete in the absence of the youth. Their energy for any revolution to kick start is of paramount importance. However we can not deny the fact that they need guidance from the elders whose wisdom born of experience can direct the revolution.Today is the national youth day, we therefore urge the youth to actively participate in politics. We also warn the youth to reject being used as instruments of terror by those in power. If the opposition youth is united, Zanu Pf's strange and strong hold on power can come to an end this year.Robert F. Kennedy in 1966 on his visit to South Africa once pronounced that;"Our answer is the world's hope; it is to rely on youth. The cruelties and obstacles of this swiftly changing planet will not yield to obsolete dogmas and outworn slogans. It cannot be moved by those who cling to a present which is already dying, who prefer the illusion of security to the excitement of danger. It demands the qualities of youth: not a time of life but a state of mind, a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a predominance of courage over timidity, of the appetite for adventure over the love of ease."As youth we are rising up to claim our place in politics. We want 2018 to be recorded in history as the year Zimbabwean youth got out of the street corners and actively participated in politics. The year that saw youth voting in large numbers. It must be the year that witnessed youth refusing being used by those who wield power as weapons of intimidation. In 2018, the youth must be a breed apart and work towards achieving constitutionalism and democracy in our beloved country.Zimbabwe is revered Africa South of the Sahara as one of the countries with high literacy levels. What is however painfull is the reality on the ground that most of our graduates are unemployed. Some of them have resorted to vending to make ends meet, yet some have rolocated to neighbouring countries and across the seas in search of greener pastures. This unprecedented brain drain might crimple the economy if it continues unabated. As youth we therefore wish to see the government creating more employment opportunities for the youth. We also want the government to estabish youth projects that will absorb the unemployed youth and afford them monetory benefits. Young entrepreneurs must also be supported by the government so that they can realise their dreams and also create employment opportunities.Zimbabwean elections are always littered with violence and intimidation of the worst magnitude. This is a very bad precedent that must come to an end. Thus, as youth we want to see free and fair elections in 2018 and beyond. However, the elections will never be free and fair without Mnangagwa making sound electoral reforms. If Mnangagwa is committed to running credible elections, he must begin with electoral reforms to level up the playing field.Free and fair elections can only be achieved when there is freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. The opposition must be afforded the freedom of assembly and of speech so that they can freely campaign. It is therefore in this sense that we urge Mnangagwa to make sound electoral reforms as soon as possible. Anything less than electoral reforms will give birth to incredible election results.As NPP youth we advocate for the unification of the Zimbabwean youth across the political and tribal divide. This unification will ensure that we are not taken for granted by those who wield power and we work together towards attaining free and fair elections. We might differ in principle but i am of the belief that we all want a better and prosperous Zimbabwe. I am further convinced that we all wish to retain our esteemed country to constitutionalism and democracy. To achieve all this, let us work and walk together as Zimbabweans, though from different political homes. We can do this for our noble benefit and that of the posterity. Dear youth, nothing is impossible when are in one accord. In conclusion, allow NPP youth to wish you a happy national youth day honourable comrades.Victory is certain, alluta continua.NPP National Youth Desk