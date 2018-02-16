Latest News Editor's Choice


Mujuru not in MDC alliance

by Adv Gift Nyandoro
National People's Party wishes to dismiss the mischievous claim that it has joined MDC alliance. For the record the Twitter account being used to post the falsehoods is fictitious and ;  in any event NPP is a solid member of People's Rainbow Coalition  in  which Dr J.T.R Mujuru is the chosen Presidential Candidate for the progressive People's coalition. Any assertion to the contrary is nothing but lies of the highest order.

Above everything else NPP remains committed to the formation of a genuine and progressive grand coalition that is people driven and not Twitter negotiated.  Such coalition is not negotiated through fictitious  Twitter accounts but is  done through proper democratic channels which respect rules of mutual engagement.

# Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018.

Adv Gift Nyandoro
NPP Secretary General

Source - Adv Gift Nyandoro
