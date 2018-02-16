Mujuru not in MDC alliance

News / Press Release

by Adv Gift Nyandoro

National People's Party wishes to dismiss the mischievous claim that it has joined MDC alliance. For the record the Twitter account being used to post the falsehoods is fictitious and ; in any event NPP is a solid member of People's Rainbow Coalition in which Dr J.T.R Mujuru is the chosen Presidential Candidate for the progressive People's coalition. Any assertion to the contrary is nothing but lies of the highest order.Above everything else NPP remains committed to the formation of a genuine and progressive grand coalition that is people driven and not Twitter negotiated. Such coalition is not negotiated through fictitious Twitter accounts but is done through proper democratic channels which respect rules of mutual engagement.# Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018.Adv Gift NyandoroNPP Secretary General