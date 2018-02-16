Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

by Sam Velaphi Mabhena, MNP President
8 hrs ago | Views
As Mthwakazi National Party (MNP), we watched the events that unfolded at Morgan Tsvangirai(MHDSRIP) funeral not with disbelief and shame as most of the Zimbabwe population describe it. But we appreciated and confirmed the fulfilment of our massage to the world as the Mthwakazi nation that the people of Mashonaland, since the creation of Zimbabwe, which on itself is an imperfect state created through a forced union of Mthwakazi and Mashonaland, will forever remain unrepentant tribalists.

For Thokozani Khupe to be humiliated and chased like an animal to an extent of almost being burnt alive inside a hut is something not new to us as the people of Mthwakazi. The late Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in the early 80's was humiliated the same way when he was forced to flee in the midst of the night and cross over to Botswana. As soon as Nkomo fled, the whole world witnessed the people of Mashonaland crowding the streets of Harare waving placards and singing songs labelling Nkomo a snake whose head must be crushed. Indeed it is on record that they even said Zimbabwe will never be ruled by Nkomo who is a Ndebele.

Fast-forward to 2018 at Tsvangirai's funeral. The same sentiments in song and placards we saw in the 80's manifested themselves again, bold enough to put it on record that Khupe must go back to Matebeleland where she come from, for they will never be ruled by a Ndebele. Wow!

As Mthwakazi National Party(MNP), we have always said it that Zanu-PF and MDC-T are two parties at opposite ends of the ideological and political spectrum with one thing in common - an innate disrespect for the Mthwakazi people with an aim to eradicate our nation. Zanu-PF and MDC-T, representing the whole of Mashonaland masses, have always pursued the evil grand plan to oppress, suppress and marginalise Mthwakazi people, a symbolic sealant on the conquered Mthwakazi nation.

Yes we the people of Mthwakazi don't know everything, but we know people of Mashonaland are tribalists. Mthwakazi National Party(MNP) will always put it clear that our problem with Mugabe was not all about him being a notorious dictator, neither we had a big problem with the fact that the late Tsvangirai claimed to be a democrat. Our main problem with both of them was and will always be that through their tribalism, they championed the killing, suppression, oppression and marginalisation of Mthwakazi people.

The removal of Zanu Pf from power or the change of government to MDC-T, if ever that happen, will never change the plight of Mthwakazi, mainly tribal segregation and hegemony. As Mthwakazi National Party we assert that the right of self-determination of the people of Mthwakazi is an inherent and universal human right, hence in pursuit for our independence, we are not scared to be called tribalists. This is because in reality we are not tribalists but victims of tribalism.

Fighting for our independence is not tribalism. No matter how much they label us tribalists to cover up for their sins of tribalism on us, we will never forget the roots of our motherland Mthwakazi. We will keep looking at the way that leads to Mthwakazi freedom till victory is ours.

Vuka Mthwakazi Sizwe!

Sam Velaphi Mabhena
MNP President

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sam Velaphi Mabhena, MNP President

Comments

Hisense fridge on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Rolex watched on sale

Funcargo on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Nissan gloria on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Jewellery on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6874 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7750 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2647 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2873 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5405 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3818 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3942 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4937 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2214 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2915 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6716 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2778 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2633 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8621 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8231 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6804 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9571 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2387 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days