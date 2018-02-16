PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

News / Press Release

by Jacob Mafume PDP Spokesperson

The People's Democratic Party joins the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance at large in appreciating the citizens who braved the weather to pay their last respects to our departed leader at the residence, at Harvest House, Freedom Square and in Buhera.It is sad that the expression of emotion could not do anything to save the life of Dr Morgan Tsvangirai otherwise the show of love by Zimbabweans would have ensured our leader remains with us.We however note with regret the acts of violence that would have happened in Buhera.We condemn acts of violence wherever they happen, the democratic movement has always been unambiguous against violence.We therefore applaud the leadership of the MDC-T for condemning the violence.We support the initiative taken by the MDC-T Acting President and MDC Alliance Chairperson Hon Adv Nelson Chamisa in an attempt to get to the bottom of the disturbances.We also support his intention to hold a full press briefing to deal specifically with the issue of violence.Violence has no place in our society and has no place in the democratic movement, we are positive that the initiative by Adv Chamisa will take us a step further in our endeavour to clean our society of the hatred, toxicity and intolerance, a culture emanating from ZANUPF's default leadership of force.Surprisingly despite the heavy presence of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Buhera, the said culprits have not been apprehended.This is surprising considering the previous zeal of the police to arrest opposition members; we hope that there is no collusion in this instance.We are however positive that polarisation of non-political issues can be a thing of the past as long as the leaders commit to creating a violent free society.A democracy thrives on diverse views and peaceful resolution of disputes.Together Another Zimbabwe is PossibleJacob MafumePDP Spokesperson