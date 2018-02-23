The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

News / Press Release

by PDP

The regime has gone to town celebrating their first 100 days, a period of mediocrity and a total failure to break from the past.In ZANUPF the more things change the more they remain the same, ZANUPF has a DNA of violence.In a space of five days the police have killed three people, brutalised students and set dogs on them of course under the instruction of the ZANUPF administration.Amid pomp and fanfare Mnangagwa was sworn in a hundred days ago, sold false hope, promised reforms including the return of civil liberties and political freedoms.100 days later nothing has changed repressive laws are still in place including POSA and AIPPA laws which are totalitarian, draconian and fascist.The default mode of brute force and coercion continues to flourish the so-called new administration has failed to break from the past.Not surprising, the head of the snake was mentored by the king of autocracy Robert Mugabe, he idolised him and agreed with him 99% percent of the time, Zimbabweans must not take a 1% chance on change.Most in the new administration are struggling to distance themselves from Gukurahundi during the day, a dark part of our history, yet at night they order the police to kill our people in cold blood and set dogs on poor students.Young innocent people demonstrating in expression of genuine concerns. You cannot criminalise complains when there has not been lectures going on for weeks due to a Lecturers strike.A proper government fixes the strike not beat up people and even setting dogs indiscriminately on students.What also concerns us is the disrespect of constitutional rights, in this case the right to demonstrate and petition provided in section 59 of the constitution.We urge Zimbabweans to unite against this dictatorship, our plight is not over yet we need to finish off the business of 18 November 2017.The next election gives us the chance to uproot oppression and set Zimbabwe on a new trajectory.To create an atmosphere of a mutual respect, a contract between the people and those in power and with power itself.The recreation of a social contract, a free society free of draconian laws and the use of force by those who control guns and police dogs.Together Another Zimbabwe is PossiblePDP Spokesperson, MDC Alliance Information Committee