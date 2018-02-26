Latest News Editor's Choice


Similarities of two dictators

by PRC
13 hrs ago | Views
Mnangagwa, Minister of State Security "We are giving dissidents 7 day to surrender after that 5th brigade will flash them out.Let me warn that every home which hides dissidents will be burnt."

Chamisa, Self appointed MDC-T president" We are giving Khupe, Lovemore Moyo and Bhebhe (dissidents) 7 days to accept that I am president if not we will deal with them."

Ultimatum is language of dictators!!!

PRC information desk

Source - PRC information desk

