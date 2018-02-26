Similarities of two dictators

News / Press Release

by PRC

Mnangagwa, Minister of State Security "We are giving dissidents 7 day to surrender after that 5th brigade will flash them out.Let me warn that every home which hides dissidents will be burnt."Chamisa, Self appointed MDC-T president" We are giving Khupe, Lovemore Moyo and Bhebhe (dissidents) 7 days to accept that I am president if not we will deal with them."Ultimatum is language of dictators!!!PRC information desk