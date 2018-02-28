ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

News / Press Release

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, ZUJ, would like to register its alarm and concern following the hate speech and abuse directed at two journalists by the leadership of the Movement for Democratic Change, MDC and some rowdy youths.Attacks against the journalists were made at a press conference on Thursday.The Union has since established that one of the journalists, Ms Anna Chibhamu was a target of physical abuse from the violent youths before she made good her escape.The other journalist, Zvamaida Murwira was exposed to hate speech and verbal abuse for asking questions on the party's operations. ZUJ Secretary General, Foster Dongozi said he had spoken to one of the victims who was still recovering from the terrifying experience.We call on the MDC together with their young people to shun violence against journalists or anybody for that matter. "If they have concerns they know who to lodge their complaints with. Currently, some journalists are seriously debating if they should risk their lives by attending events hosted by the MDC.