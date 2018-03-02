Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

News / Press Release

by Thabitha Khumalo

The MDC has condemned the violence that took place at the party offices in Bulawayo and has immediately dispatched a two-member team to normalize the situation.In addition, the party has ordered the party's chairperson for Bulawayo province, Mr. Gift Banda, to submit a detailed report to President Nelson Chamisa by end of day today.The party has today dispatched the party's Arbiter-General and the head of Security and Intelligence, Mr. Giles Mutsekwa to normalize the situation in Bulawayo.The party's national council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, last week decisively pronounced itself on the matter and said violence was not part of the culture and the DNA of the MDC.The national council resolved that stern action be taken against the instigators of the disturbing incidences of violence if they are found to be party members.The party is concerned with the trend that started with the incident in Buhera and now the similar incident in Bulawayo. Of particular concern to the party is the convening of unsanctioned meetings by senior leaders in Bulawayo, the dereliction of duty by some senior officials as well as the possibility of an external hand in the disturbances.Hon. Thabitha KhumaloActing secretary for Information and PublicityFor more information please contact Luke Tamborinyoka on +263773011263