Chamisa off to the United Kingdom

by Luke Tamborinyoka
03 May 2018 at 18:13hrs | Views
MDC-T President Adv Nelson Chamisa this weekend leaves for the United Kingdom where he will take the opportunity to interact with Zimbabweans in the Diaspora.

The people's leader and MDC Alliance Presidential candidate will meet members of the academia, key UK government officials as well as address think-tanks, among them Chatham House and the Oxford Union.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled the economic problems back home and most of them are in the UK and South Africa. The people's President, who is poised to win the watershed election due in a few months time, will use the opportunity to tell Zimbabweans of the better prospects that his incoming government will bring to the country.

President Chamisa will address the Oxford Union, a prestigious forum that has also been addressed by other renowned world leaders in the past. He will also interact with other think tanks and address other esteemed fora, including Chatham House.

There has been unprecedented excitement around the youthful but experienced MDC Alliance Presidential candidate who has addressed mammoth crowds in the country's rural and urban areas. He has charmed the country and the world with most of them keen to hear him speak on his vision for a country riven by almost four decades of ineptitude and mis-governance.

Behold the new.
 
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director for Communications

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Comments

