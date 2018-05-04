News / Press Release
'I was taught by Joshua Nkomo to be humble'
PRESS STATEMENT BY FELIX MAGAGELA MAFA SIBANDA ON THE RECENT POSTS ON MEDIA, SOCIAL MEDIA, PETITIONS AND POSTERS ADVOCATING THAT HE BE MADE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE MDC-T
I Felix Magagela Mafa Sibanda has been a son of the struggle for a long time. I'm a well known loyalist to the party principles and statutes. I have never in any way asked anyone including my family and friends to lobby on my behalf for the vice presidency.
When I made the now over popularized statement that Bulawayo is for Chamisa I did it out of principle and the need to perpetuate the struggle after realizing that others in the form of Khupe and company wanted to divide the party. I did that so that we remain focused on freeing Zimbabwe from the misrule by Zanu-PF. I might have made myself unpopular because of that, but I do not regret that I made that press statement.
Those that have turned to the social media, rallies and petitions lobbying for me to be appointed vice president are doing that on their own. I do not know even a single one of them. I do not support them but I can't control them. I feel ashamed because it now seems I have a hand in this. I'm clean ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends.
I was taught by Dr Nkomo to be humble and work for the people's cause. I would serve loyaly in this movement in any position. I enjoy working with the grassroots organizing people in my community.
I would like to reiterate that I am not in any way associated with those calling for my appointment for the vice presidency. Surely I can not silence them because they are not my voice but I promise to be loyal and truthful to the cause. I vow to see the job we started with the likes of president Tsvangirai completed. We are almost there. In unity we will conquer. To my president I remain loyal and committed to your leadership. I have never lobbied for any leadership position throughout my life. I wouldn't do it today.
I'm a little bit puzzled by assertions that these things are from my family which is untrue. I have held positions in the NCA, in ZimRights, in Post Independence Survival Trust and many organizations in Zimbabwe. Politically I have been a treasurer of Zapu Harare province from 1980 - 1983 and I have also been treasurer for midlands north under Zapu 1985-1987 during the Gukurahundi atrocities and I survived. I'm not in anyway power hungry for any position as portrayed by these cowards. I would like to serve MDC-T under the youthful leadership of president Nelson Chamisa.
HURRAH!
SIANQOBA! TINOKUNDA!
TIKABATANA MUZIMBABWE!
FELIX MAGAGELA MAFA SIBANDA
Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson
I thank you.
Source - Felix Magagela Mafa Sibanda