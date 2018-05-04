Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Gutu to lead MDC-T team of negotiators for possible coalitions

by Linda T. Masarira
6 hrs ago | Views
The MDC-T National Standing Committee yesterday met in Kwekwe, for four hours, around an agenda that centred on election preparedness.

The National Standing Committee received an update on the candidate selection process from the National Chairperson. The first batch of candidates who have been endorsed unanimously will be revealed soon, followed by those where consensus building is still going on.  

The National Standing Committee also endorsed the party manifesto and campaign regalia. This campaign machinery will be revealed at the party Election Campaign and Manifesto Launch on Saturday 12 May 2018 in Bulawayo.

The National Standing Committee also deployed all its members to expedite the process of candidate identification and nomination across the country.

On the issue of coalitions, the National Standing Committee resolved that our party will be open to engagements with like-minded political parties in seeking synergies towards the 2018 election. These parties must have a demonstrable respect for constitutionalism and  rule of law as a governance pillar that is crucial in delivering real change to the people of Zimbabwe. It was resolved that Vice President Obert Gutu will lead our team of negotiators for any possible coalitions. The team includes our National Chairperson Hon Abednico Bhebhe, and our Secretary General, Nixon Nyikadzino.

Linda T. Masarira
MDC-T National Spokesperson



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Linda T. Masarira

Comments

On sale is vw polo

Honda fit for sale

House to rent available

Extra lessons on offerb

Handbag sets on sale

Elephant lounge suites

Quantum on sale

Ml320cdi 2007


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zanu-PF closes petition window

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Zanu-PF campaign vehicles handed over

4 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Zimbabwean woman assaulted by SA ex-minister Mduduzi Manana

4 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Zanu-PF primary poll voters in massive drop

5 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Mohadi, Chiwenga now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 4307 Views

Spencer Banda not my lover, and Michael is not my hubby

6 hrs ago | 4818 Views

AFM leaders arrested

6 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Khupe to launch manifesto, election campaign in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mutasa, Mushure fall out

6 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Chiwenga says, 'Zimbabwe respects rule of law'

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

PHOTOS: New Mutare High Court

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa in Qatar

7 hrs ago | 1836 Views

WATCH: Chamisa promise to give Mnangagwa his sister

8 hrs ago | 5212 Views

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

9 hrs ago | 2159 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

9 hrs ago | 2073 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

10 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

11 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

11 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

11 hrs ago | 1098 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

12 hrs ago | 7667 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

13 hrs ago | 10093 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

13 hrs ago | 8148 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

13 hrs ago | 3695 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

14 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

14 hrs ago | 7777 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

14 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

14 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

14 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

14 hrs ago | 2330 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

14 hrs ago | 951 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

14 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

14 hrs ago | 1300 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

14 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

14 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

14 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chamisa's out of control sexism

14 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Khupe, Mujuru in alliance talks

14 hrs ago | 882 Views

'Ritual' bath in flooded Zambezi nearly ends in tragedy

15 hrs ago | 716 Views

Khupe must enroll for a degree in Politics at MSU or UZ

23 hrs ago | 4802 Views

VP Aspirant - Senatorial Aspirant- Bekithemba Mpofu - the Opportunist

24 hrs ago | 1593 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days