Gutu to lead MDC-T team of negotiators for possible coalitions

News / Press Release

by Linda T. Masarira

The MDC-T National Standing Committee yesterday met in Kwekwe, for four hours, around an agenda that centred on election preparedness.The National Standing Committee received an update on the candidate selection process from the National Chairperson. The first batch of candidates who have been endorsed unanimously will be revealed soon, followed by those where consensus building is still going on.The National Standing Committee also endorsed the party manifesto and campaign regalia. This campaign machinery will be revealed at the party Election Campaign and Manifesto Launch on Saturday 12 May 2018 in Bulawayo.The National Standing Committee also deployed all its members to expedite the process of candidate identification and nomination across the country.On the issue of coalitions, the National Standing Committee resolved that our party will be open to engagements with like-minded political parties in seeking synergies towards the 2018 election. These parties must have a demonstrable respect for constitutionalism and rule of law as a governance pillar that is crucial in delivering real change to the people of Zimbabwe. It was resolved that Vice President Obert Gutu will lead our team of negotiators for any possible coalitions. The team includes our National Chairperson Hon Abednico Bhebhe, and our Secretary General, Nixon Nyikadzino.Linda T. MasariraMDC-T National Spokesperson