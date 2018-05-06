Latest News Editor's Choice


Mbanje Legalization Sparks New Technology in Zimbabwe

by Manpreet Kaur
The pot market is poised to get much more exciting as mbanje production becomes legal in Zimbabwe. Jugnoo, India's largest on-demand service provider forays in Zimbabwe's weed rush with the launch of complete technology suite for Cannabis online ordering & delivery business powered by Jungleworks on 8th May 2018. JungleWorks provides businesses an uber for weed model to help them start selling medicinal cannabis online right away.

Marijuana online business has become less complicated with JungleWorks Cannabis Business suite. It is a complete technology suite that empowers marijuana business by providing website, mobile app, manager dashboard and a driver app. The suite also provides an intelligent CRM, Real-Time Chat, Route Optimization, multiple payment options and Business Analytics dashboard. In addition to this, JungleWorks also offers different menu styles to show off the cannabis products in your local language with multiple language feature.

Commenting on the launch, Samar Singla, CEO & Founder of Jugnoo and JungleWorks, said "This recent move by the government of Zimbabwe to legalize medicinal cultivation is a step towards disruption in this industry with technology. The consumption of marijuana for medicinal purposes has created a perfect time for entrepreneurs to pick up on this opportunity and kick-start their own Medical cannabis delivery business."

Samar added "We are excited about the launch and expects to grow multi folds in future. On our platform, dispensaries can manage all of their products, orders, deliveries and delight their patients with real-time chat. Our muscular analytics provides deep business insights like top-selling products, consumer behavior, sales performance and data of different time of the year."

JungleWorks is clocking more than 100,000 transactions per month in the USA on it Cannabis delivery platform with clients like WeedMaps, Weed24, Sierra Well and Green Guys Collective to name a few. This is company's first move in South Africa and planning to launch in more countries as well.

About Jugnoo:

Launched in November 2014, Jugnoo has ventured into the industry as one of the leading auto-rickshaw aggregators. Headquartered in Chandigarh, India, the company is currently rendering its services in more than 34 cities of India and clocking 50,000 daily transactions. It has over 15,000 autos empanelled under the brand at present. Apart from its core business of auto-rickshaw aggregation, the company has a diverse portfolio of offerings including Rides, Deliveries and B2B SaaS products and services.

Manpreet Kaur

