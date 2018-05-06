Latest News Editor's Choice


1st Matebele Diaspora Genocide Cancellation Notice

by Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Secretary for Information and Publicity
We regret to inform the public, on very short notice, that we are cancelling the Luton scheduled 12th May 2018 1st Matebele Genocide Diaspora Conference. This has been due to the "pending VISA application" decisions on 2 of our guests and a refusal application on one of our guests so far by the UK Pretoria Embassy.  The public are reminded that our intended guests for the Genocide Conference were and remain Dumiso Dabengwa, Moses Mzila Ndlovu and Dumisani Dube.

The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement-UK chapter decided Tuesday as a last date that it could accommodate, in terms of the outcome for the "pending visa application" decisions on 2 applicants, before cancelling the event and informing the public urgently. This has been beyond our control as applications were submitted in good time.
 
The public in the Diaspora will be informed about the future date of the conference as the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement is very determined to have this event take place here in the United Kingdom.

We hope we shall overcome these hurdles, trials and tribulations in the future for the greater good of our people who are seeking Truth, Justice and Reparations for this Genocide committed by the sectarian and hegemonic state of Zimbabwe.  


The current genocide testimonials being given by our people in Matebeleland and are trending as videos in social media point to a deeply troubling past of gigantic genocide scars on our people perpetrated by the sectarian and hegemonic state of Zimbabwe, which any democratic and human rights respecting government, must take notice of and be strong willed to condemn in the strongest of terms possible and support the agenda for Truth, Justice and Reparations for Matebeleland.
 
Released by 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Information and Publicity Department

Source - Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Secretary for Information and Publicity

Most Popular In 7 Days