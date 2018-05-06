Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Plot to discredit Chamisa

by Luke Tamborinyoka
3 hrs ago | Views
There is a plot to soil and malign the people's leader, President Adv Nelson Chamisa by circulating concocted flyers with his phone number on them and falsely purporting that there will be a demonstration this Friday, 11 May 2018.

For the record, President Chamisa has NOT called for any protest or demonstration this Friday. This is the work of people out to discredit him and to soil his reputation.
There are many issues that President Adv. Chamisa has publicly promised to mobilize the people of Zimbabwe to protest against, particularly issues to do with the lack of transparency over the printing of the ballot paper to be used in the next election. We strongly believe that all stakeholders must agree on the identity of the printer as well as audit the ballot paper and the voters roll in the spirit of openness and accountability and in the furtherance of the agenda to hold truly free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe.

But for now President Adv. Chamisa has NOT called for any such demonstrations and we wish to dissociate him from any flyer falsely purporting there will be nationwide protests on Friday, 11 May 2018.

If, and when he decides to call for any demonstrations, the MDC-T leader and MDC-T Alliance Presidential candidate will openly and publicly call for such protests giving the time, form and nature of any such protests using official party platforms. The flyers calling for a demonstration tomorrow are a hoax and their only intention is to soil and malign the good standing of the people's President. Zimbabweans should not pay any attention to such mischievous flyers as their leader has NOT called for any form of protests.

We will not call for protests in such a clumsy and murky manner. We are sticklers to the law, to order and to Constitutionalism. We will go public about any protest that we call for, which protests will be peaceful and will comply with the law and the Constitutional provisions of the land.

For now, President Chamisa has NOT called for any such demonstrations and we wish to dismiss the flyers currently circulating with the contempt that they deserve.

Behold the new.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Comments

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park stand $5 000

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

200m2 stand cowdray park

Web design company in patna


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

28 mins ago | 215 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

47 mins ago | 274 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

52 mins ago | 300 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

52 mins ago | 444 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

55 mins ago | 184 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

56 mins ago | 490 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

1 hr ago | 800 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

2 hrs ago | 1796 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

2 hrs ago | 2878 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

4 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

4 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

4 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

4 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

4 hrs ago | 1597 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

4 hrs ago | 5848 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

5 hrs ago | 1156 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

5 hrs ago | 1137 Views

NPF launch flops

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

6 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

6 hrs ago | 936 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

6 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

6 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

6 hrs ago | 1457 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

6 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

6 hrs ago | 758 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days