DStv and partners sucked deeper into scandal allegations

by ZimJustice (Information Department)
1 hr ago | Views
As a follow up to our Press Release yesterday 10 May 2018, entitled 'Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers', the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice) has been inundated with calls, emails, and messages from disgruntled DStv subscribers who have provided what they allege is proof of how the company and its partners are defrauding customers.

Despite, the most frequent complaints being those of advance subscription payments 'disappearing' from the accounting and payment system - the most outstanding of the allegations that ZimJustice received was from a DStv customer (name supplied), who entered a competition in February 2017 by one of the digital satellite television service provider's partners, MNet, and allegedly won a R1000 prize, which he has never received.

The customer - who provided ZimJustice with relevant documentation - further alleged that he was told by MNet that the R1000 prize money would be converted to DStv subscriptions.

According to email communication between the DStv customer and MNet, a month after winning the so-called prize, nothing had been done to facilitate the payment of his subscriptions, leading MNet to request him to make his own payment, which will be credited to his account.

However, two months later, Mnet had allegedly not honored its promise to pay the DStv's customer's subscriptions, as he continued to receive flimsy excuses, such as that they were still working out how to facilitate the transfer.

Needless to say, more than a year later, he has allegedly not yet received his prize of R1000 from MNet.

ZimJustice strongly urges DStv to ensure that its partners - especially, those whose competitions and promotions are purportedly in partnership with DStv - to fulfil their promises, as failure to do so, also tarnishes the digital satellite television service provider's name, and, possibly holds them culpable.

The most frequent allegations so far received are of how customers' advance subscriptions payments allegedly 'disappeared' from the digital satellite television service provider's records - leading to those affected having their services disconnected well before their subscriptions expired.

They had to make persistent phone calls to DStv to push for their issues to be resolved.

All those who approached ZimJustice expressed their utter dismay wih DStv, and called upon relevant authorities in the country to also institute a thorough investigation into the company's operations, as they were being prejudiced their hard-earned money.

ZimJustice joins in that call, and will also continue with its own investigation through its Investigations Department, comprised of seasoned journalists, to uncover the real extent of DStv's alleged misconduct.

The organization is already compiling a dossier and as soon as our Legal Department feels that the evidence gathered is sufficient for a huge case against DStv, litigation will commence.

ZimJustice also hopes that in so doing, if proven guilty, not only will DStv be prevented from further prejudicing its customers, but those affected will be reimbursed their hard-earned money.

Therefore, ZimJustice still calls upon all those with any information pertaining to any alleged DStv prejudicial activities to approach the organization - as confidentiality will be guaranteed.

° The Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice) is a networking of lawyers and activists, who seek to promote social justice through offering pro bono legal assistance to all those who have been unfairly treated, and through advocacy campaigns. Please feel free to call/WhatsApp: +263782283975, or (calls ONLY) +263715667700, or email: zimjustice@gmail.com. Please also 'Like' the 'ZimJustice' page on Facebook.

Source - ZimJustice (Information Department)
