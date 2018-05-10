MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

News / Press Release

by Thamarie Chimanzi

The MDC Women Assembly conveys its warmest regards to all Zimbabwean mothers this Mother's Day.We celebrate their abundant love, care, courage, resilience and determination in pushing for a better future for all sons and daughters of this country.We pay particular tribute to all Zimbabwean mothers who continue to hustle against all odds to feed their families, who have to sleep in bank queues hoping to access the elusive bond note and endure all kinds of indignities forced upon them by this clueless and murderous regime just so they can a scratch a living for their families.This election season, our mothers who constitute 52 percent of the population are called upon to deliver a healthy New Zimbabwe by voting wisely. Mothers are like buttons who hold everything together and as we enter this election we urge all our mothers to be unifiers rather than destroyers.We note sadly efforts by some political mothers in the opposition to swim against the tide and sow seeds of discontent and divisions, all in an effort to give advantage to the common enemy Zanu PF.Zimbabwe is at a point of a re-birth and the MDC Alliance is the only answer to real change.We have had one too many abortions on this journey and as MDC mothers we vow to jealously guard this 'pregnancy', a "pregnancy' that has gained momentum to an extent that abortion is no longer an option.As we commemorate this Mother's Day on the eve of a delivery, we appeal to political mothers who are entertaining abortion thoughts to reconsider their move. It is never too late to re-join millions of mothers who are pushing for a New Zimbabwe.Thamarie ChimanziMDC National Women Assembly Spokesperson