Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the recent MDC-T intra-party violence

by Heal Zimbabwe
44 mins ago | Views
Heal Zimbabwe is appalled by violent episodes of intra-party violence that rocked MDC-T consensus meetings in several districts across the country over the weekend. In Budiriro, Harare, MDC-T supporters clashed during a consensus meeting at Budiriro 2 Training centre after disagreements over the selection of Parliamentary and Council candidates. Budiriro Legislator, Costa Machingauta had to flee the venue of the meeting as party youths charged against him. In Glen View North, party supporters turned violent and accused sitting Legislator Fani Munengami of maliciously removing names of those contesting him in the party's primary elections. Similar incidences of violence were also recorded in Glen View South where Vimbai Tsvangirai Java an aspiring Legislator had to be escorted out of the venue after party supporters turned violent and accused her of imposing herself in the constituency. Several incidences of violence and intimidation were also recorded in Glen Norah, Zengeza, Kambuzuma and Gokwe.

 HZT is dismayed by the continued disregard of political tolerance among political parties as the nation braces for the much awaited 2018 elections. Hardly a week ago, violence and intimidation rocked ZANU PF primary elections as party supporters clashed over reports of vote rigging and manipulation of voter registers. Heal Zimbabwe views the lack of political tolerance as a recipe for political violence. It is also Heal Zimbabwe's view that tolerance, pluralism are principles central to the attainment of peace and also form core pillars of democracy.

 In light of this, Heal Zimbabwe implores MDC-T and other political parties to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates which stipulates that NO political party or any of its members or supporters, and NO candidate or any of his or her supporters, may:

 (a) Use violence, or threaten violence or incite or encourage the use of violence, against anyone on account of his or her political opinions or membership or support of a political party or participation in the election;

(b) Intimidate, or incite or encourage the intimidation, of anyone on account of his or her political opinions or membership or support of a political party; act in a way that may provoke violence or intimidation;

(c) Use violence or threats or illegal pressure to force voter to refrain from voting or to vote for a candidate or political party against his or her will;

(d) Force a voter to reveal the identity of the candidate voted for or take reprisals against a person because of the way in which he or she has voted or is believed to have voted.

 Heal Zimbabwe implores Independent Commissions that support democracy such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to work hand in glove with other key stakeholders to set up early warning and early response mechanism to detect and respond to cases of political violence. Added to this, the police must also effectively maintain order without fear and bias as enshrined in Section 219 of the constitution. Political parties must also come up with stiffer penalties for supporters who perpetrate violence.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Online

Comments

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Mother's day menu special

Health and fitness fair to be held

Plots and properties

Available is a wedding venue

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Plot wanted**plot in bulawayo east**kensington**gumtree**manningdale**woodlands**welger spruit..payment terms


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

The advantages Nelson Chamisa has so far

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Voters to inpect provisional voters' roll from May 19 - 29

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Chaos as chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi primary re-run

34 mins ago | 194 Views

Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

34 mins ago | 263 Views

Staring through the rear-view

42 mins ago | 83 Views

Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

43 mins ago | 510 Views

Investigating Officer sucked in bribe scam

46 mins ago | 184 Views

Nobody can kill Chamisa

48 mins ago | 371 Views

Dutch firm joins Zimbabwe cannabis/ mbanje stampede

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

2 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

2 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

4 hrs ago | 766 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

5 hrs ago | 1794 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

5 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

8 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

8 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

8 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

8 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

9 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

9 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

9 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

9 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Baboon mauls baby

9 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

9 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

9 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Expect bhora musango

9 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

9 hrs ago | 850 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

9 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

9 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

9 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 930 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days