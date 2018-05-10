Chamisa's rural campaign rolls into Midlands

News / Press Release

by Luke Tamborinyoka

President Adv Nelson Chamisa's rural campaign juggernaut rolls into the Midlands province tomorrow for a four-day blitz that ends on Sunday.The people's leader will tomorrow address a rally at Maboleni business centre in Vungu before proceeding to Tongogara business centre in Shurugwi for yet another campaign rally on Friday.Accompanied by fellow MDC-T Alliance principals, President Adv. Chamisa will on Saturday address a rally at Mataga business centre in Mberengwa before completing his blitz in Zvishavane on Sunday.President Chamisa has charmed the people throughout his rural campaign as he takes his campaign trail to Zimbabwe's rural hinterland where the majority of the people live.He has taken time to explain the party's policy programme that is anchored on the tripod pillars of transformation, opportunities and prosperity (TOP).The rural people have also fallen in love with his comprehensive plan to positively transform their lives through his innovative programme - Development and Urbanization of Rural Areas (DURA).Next week, he travels to yet another rural area to preach the gospel of change that delivers.Behold the new!Luke TamborinyokaPresidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications